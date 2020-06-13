Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says police generally should not use choke holds

(but) sometimes, if you're alone and you're fighting someone, it's tough," Trump told Fox News Channel, while adding: "It would be, I think, a very good thing that, generally speaking, it should be ended." Some Republicans in Congress have indicated support for a ban on choke holds proposed by Democrats following the May 25 death of George Floyd, an African American who died after a Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2020 02:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 02:26 IST
Trump says police generally should not use choke holds
File photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview aired on Friday it would be a good thing if police use of choke holds was ended in most instances, although he suggested their use would be understandable in situations where an officer was in danger.

"I don't like choke holds ... (but) sometimes, if you're alone and you're fighting someone, it's tough," Trump told Fox News Channel, while adding: "It would be, I think, a very good thing that, generally speaking, it should be ended." Some Republicans in Congress have indicated support for a ban on choke holds proposed by Democrats following the May 25 death of George Floyd, an African American who died after a Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd's death ignited a wave of protests in American cities.

Trump on Thursday announced modest plans for an executive order on policing, while making it clear he would not support sweeping proposals in response to the protests. In the Fox News interview, Trump said the concept of banning choke holds "sounds so perfect." But he suggested their use could be understandable "if a police officer is in a bad scuffle and he's got somebody in a choke hold."

Asked if here were referring to a situation where an officer was in a one-on-one fight and feared for his life, Trump said: "And that does happen. So, you have to be careful." U.S. Attorney General William Barr, in an interview on Fox News on Monday, said he was in favor of banning choke holds, except in instances where police officers were "confronted with potentially lethal force."

Republican U.S. Senator Tim Scott, who is crafting police reform legislation, told CNN on Friday that he and Democrats are in agreement that police should use choke holds "infinitely less."

TRENDING

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

Entertainment News Roundup: Comcast, media mogul Byron Allen reach carriage deal; Los Angeles movie theaters fail to get green light to reopen and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's COVID-19 deaths surge past UK, WHO says hospital system coping

Brazils COVID-19 death toll overtook Britains on Friday to become the second highest in the world with 41,828 dead, but the World Health Organization said the nations health system was standing up to the pressure.The system as such from the...

FACTBOX-What changes are governments making in response to George Floyd protests?

Protests over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody have prompted government and police officials across the United States to enact or propose changes aimed at showing demonstrators that their concerns about police b...

Soccer-Ronaldo misses penalty as Juve squeeze into final with Milan draw

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty as Juventus were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man AC Milan on Friday but the Turin side still squeezed into the Coppa Italia final as the season restarted following a three-month stoppage for the novel coronav...

UK PM faces cabinet backlash over plans to suspend Sunday trading laws - The Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a cabinet backlash over plans to suspend Sunday trading laws, with three ministers warning him against it, The Times newspaper reported.Some lawmakers wrote a letter to the prime minister sayin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020