India on its way to win a 'wrong race': Rahul Gandhi
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the Centre over the surge in the cases of novel coronavirus cases in the country.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 09:07 IST
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the Centre over the surge in the cases of novel coronavirus cases in the country. On Twitter, Gandhi, referring to the country having the highest number of COVID-19 cases after the US, Brazil and Russia, stated, 'India is firmly on it's way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence.'
At present, India has been placed at the fourth position among all countries in terms of the number of coronavirus cases. The Congress leader remarks came on a day when for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, India recorded over 10,000 new cases in 24 hours taking the tally to 2,97,535, while the death toll rose to 8,498 with a record single-day spike of 396 fatalities. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- Russia
- Brazil
ALSO READ
India registers biggest single-day spike of 7,466 COVID-19 cases; death toll climbs to 4,706: Union health ministry.
494 domestic flights carrying 38,078 passengers operated in India on Thursday: Aviation Minister.
With highest spike of 7,466 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,65,799
Digitalization is Key for Indian SMBs to Chart a Course to Recovery, say Zinnov and Cisco
FEATURE-Inside a COVID-19 hospital in India, doctors see no end in sight