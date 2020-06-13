Poor will be 'decimated' if Centre doesn't inject cash to start economy now: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that it is high time for the Centre to 'inject cash to start the economy', failing which the poor and middle class will be severely affected. "If GOI doesn't inject cash to start the economy now: 1. The poor will be decimated. 2. The middle class will become the new poor. 3. Crony capitalists will own the entire country," Gandhi tweeted.

His tweet also had the clipping of an English daily, which spoke about the retrenched staff at a leading garment manufacturer in the country. Earlier today, Gandhi had taken a jibe at the Centre for extending the nationwide lockdown even as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

On Twitter, the Gandhi scion had shared four graphs depicting the rise of COVID-19 cases amid the lockdown. "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results," he had tweeted. (ANI)