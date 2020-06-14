Former LS MP, banker Madhavrao Patil dies in Nashik
Former Lok Sabha MP and founder of Janalaxmi Cooperative Bank Madhavrao Patil died after a brief illness on Sunday morning in Maharashtra's Nashik district.PTI | Nashik | Updated: 14-06-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 18:06 IST
Former Lok Sabha MP and founder of Janalaxmi Cooperative Bank Madhavrao Patil died after a brief illness on Sunday morning in Maharashtra's Nashik district. He was 80 and is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.
He was a staunch supporter of Sharad Pawar and was among the first to join when the latter formed the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999. Patil had won from Nashik Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket in 1998.
His last rites were performed at Amardham crematorium here..
ALSO READ
Nashik district reports 50 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths
SC issues notice to Hassan MP on plea challenging his Lok Sabha election
Entry of PAs to MPs inside Parliament restricted till further orders due to COVID-19: Lok Sabha Secretariat.
Combating COVID-19: Lok Sabha Control Room receives 1,000 requests, relocates 11,000 people
We may have won 303 seats in Lok Sabha polls, but for me most important are 18 we pocketed in Bengal: Amit Shah at Bengal rally.