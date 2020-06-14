Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lone black Republican senator says he is open to 'decertification' of bad police

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 22:33 IST
Lone black Republican senator says he is open to 'decertification' of bad police
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Tim Scott, the only black Republican member of the U.S. Senate, said on Sunday he is open to exploring whether to enact a new law that would decertify bad police officers as part of a larger law enforcement reform package. Speaking on CBS "Face the Nation," Scott said a new policy to decertify police who engage in misconduct could be a compromise as he negotiates with Democrats, who have called for more drastic measures, such as ending the "qualified immunity" legal doctrine that helps shield officers from liability.

The idea of decertifying officers who engage in misconduct has been promoted by civil rights groups such as the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and would entail creating a national database to help ensure problematic officers are not allowed to transfer from department to department. Scott acknowledged that implementing decertification standards could be an uphill battle due to opposition by police unions, but he said the proposal is nevertheless up for discussion.

In response to public outrage over high profile police killings of African Americans including George Floyd, who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck, Democrats and Republicans in Washington have been pulling together their own versions of police reform legislation. "I think there's a way for us to deal with it," Scott said on CBS. "Decertification would be a path that I would be interested in looking at."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell last week tapped Scott to oversee the Republican effort, which is due to be announced this week. Floyd's May 25 death has led to nationwide protests, as well as rallies in countries around the world, with demonstrators demanding legislative change to combat racial injustice and hold police more accountable.

'CHOKEHOLDS SHOULD BE BANNED' In the latest case to trigger anger among activists, protesters shut down a major highway in Atlanta on Saturday and burned down a Wendy's restaurant where a black man was shot dead by police as he tried to escape arrest.

Democrats who control the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled their own draft legislation last week that would allow victims of police misconduct to sue officers for damages, ban chokeholds, require the use of body cameras by federal law enforcement officers, and restrict the use of lethal force. On Sunday, Scott said the Republican Party viewed eliminating qualified immunity as a "poison pill," but he still felt optimistic that a compromise could be reached in many other areas.

He said his proposal will have several pillars of reform, including requiring police departments to provide the Justice Department with more data on excessive use of force, mandated de-escalation training, and provisions to deal with police misconduct. "If we could blend those three together," Scott said, "we might actually save hundreds of lives and improve the relationship between the communities of color and the law enforcement community." Despite disagreements over qualified immunity, there appears to be growing bipartisan consensus about limiting the use of chokeholds, a maneuver that also led to the high-profile death of Eric Garner by a white police officer in New York City.

"I do believe chokeholds should be banned," Republican Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma said on CNN's "State of the Union." Lankford said the Republican reform bill will be presented on Wednesday.

Scott said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he has not decided whether to support the Democrats' proposal to ban "no-knock warrants" like the one police used to forcibly enter the Louisville, Kentucky, home of emergency medical technician Breonna Taylor, who was then shot and killed. The police had been looking for someone else. "There's no actual database on no-knocks. We don't know when it's used, to whom it's used against. We don't know the race, the sex, the age," Scott said. "We know nothing about no-knocks, except for the Breonna Taylor situation that was tragic without question."

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Senior UP Police officer tests positive for COVID-19

The Additional Superintendent of Police Crime in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh has tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on SundayDistrict Surveillance Officer Ranjan Gautam said, In the report received on Sunday evening, 10 pers...

FEATURE-As quarantine wanes, Bogota's medics brace for a spike in COVID cases

A COVID patient lies shirtless on a gurney in a chill corridor of a hospital in Colombias capital Bogota, oxygen tubes coiled on his chest. It takes five staff - in scrubs, masks and face shields - to wheel him into the intensive care unit....

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:15 PM EDT on Sunday, June 14

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 215 PM ET on Sunday - - - -AUTO RACING Coverage of Sunday eventsNASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead-Miami NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami- - Dillon expected to race Sunday after sons birthNASCAR Cup Serie...

Systemic racism slows economic growth -Dallas Fed chief Kaplan

Systemic racism and high unemployment levels among black and Hispanic Americans create a drag on the U.S. economy, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Sunday. A more inclusive economy where everyone has an opportunity wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020