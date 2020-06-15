Nine injured in clash at Gr Noida village, 20 held

A dispute over flow of a drain into a farm land led to violent clashes between two groups here on Monday in which nine people, including women, were injured, police said. They said they have arrested 20 people involved in the violence, including brickbats, at Upralsi village under Jarcha police station limits, while around half a dozen are absconding. "An argument broke out between the two groups over movement of a drain in a farm land that led to the clash. Nine people suffered minor injuries. 20 people have been arrested so far,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

He said an FIR has been registered and raids are being carried out to nab others involved in the clash. According to an official, 13 of those arrested belong to the one group while seven are from the other side. Around half a dozen accused are absconding from both the sides, the official told PTI. Additional police force has been deployed at the village in view of the violence and the situation was peaceful, DCP Singh said in the evening.