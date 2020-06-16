Trump says U.S. pulling some soldiers out of Germany

Trump says U.S. pulling some soldiers out of GermanyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2020 01:46 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 01:26 IST
President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States will bring the number of troops it stations in Germany down to 25,000.
In comments to reporters, Trump complained that Germany does not spend enough on defense as required by the NATO alliance. He said that until Germany spends more, the United States will remove its troops.
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Donald Trump
- Germany
- NATO
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
PM Modi speaks to US Prez Donald Trump on COVID-19, other issues
PM Narendra Modi speaks with US President Donald Trump, says they discussed COVID-19 pandemic among many other issues.
China eases flight curbs after United States targets its carriers
UK says expects United States to protecting media freedoms
Donald Trump says Warren Buffett makes a mistake selling airline stocks