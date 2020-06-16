Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump announces major US troop cut in 'delinquent' Germany

President Donald Trump has said he is ordering a major reduction in US troop strength in Germany, a move widely criticized by members of his own party as a gift to Russia and a threat to US national security.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2020 03:34 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 03:19 IST
Trump announces major US troop cut in 'delinquent' Germany
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump has said he is ordering a major reduction in US troop strength in Germany, a move widely criticized by members of his own party as a gift to Russia and a threat to US national security. "We're putting the number down to 25,000 soldiers," Trump said at the White House on Monday.

The US currently has about 34,500 troops in Germany — far fewer than during the Cold War, when Germany was the central focus of American and NATO efforts to deter invasion by the former Soviet Union. In recent decades, Germany has hosted key American military facilities and provided a jumping-off point for troops deploying to the Middle East, including during years of conflict in Iraq. Trump faulted Germany for failing to pay enough for its own defence, calling the long-time NATO ally "delinquent." "We're protecting Germany and they're delinquent. That doesn't make sense," the president said, referring to Germany's failure thus far to attain a goal set by all NATO members in 2014 to spend at least 2 pe cent of gross national product on defense by 2024. Germany says it hopes to reach 2 per cent by 2031.

Since his election in 2016, Trump has pushed for the 2 per cent as a hard target, and he has repeatedly singled out Germany as a major offender, though many others are also below the goal. In his White House remarks to reporters, Trump suggested his troop withdrawal decision was intended to punish Germany, noting that the presence of American troops is a boost to local economies.

"Those are well-paid soldiers," he said. "They live in Germany. They spend vast amounts of money in Germany. Everywhere around those bases is very prosperous for Germany. So Germany takes, and then on top of it they treat us very badly on trade." In addition to the 34,500 US troops in Germany, there also are approximately 17,500 Defense Department civilians. The administration has contemplated a partial troop withdrawal from Germany since last year, and in recent weeks it became apparent that Trump was ready to move forward, although no decision had been announced.

The decision was not discussed in advance with Germany or other NATO members, and Congress was not officially informed — prompting a letter from 22 Republican members of the House Armed Services Committee urging a rethink. "The threats posed by Russia have not lessened, and we believe that signs of a weakened US commitment to NATO will encourage further Russian aggression and opportunism," Rep. Mac Thornberry of Texas wrote in a letter to Trump with his colleagues. Sen. Jack Reed, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, slammed Trump's move as "another favour" to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, said last week that Trump appeared to be making a serious mistake. "America's forward presence has never been more important than it is today, as our nation confronts the threats to freedom and security around the world posed by Vladimir Putin's Russia and the Chinese Communist Party," Cheney said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says U.S. to pull some troops from Germany over NATO spending feud

President Donald Trump said on Monday he would cut the number of U.S. troops in Germany to 25,000, faulting the close U.S. ally for failing to meet NATOs defense spending target and accusing it of taking advantage of America on trade. The r...

Brazil's Bolsonaro says military will not remove elected president

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that the countrys military would not obey any order to remove an elected president, deepening a war of words with the judicial branch that has led to fears of threats to democracy in the cou...

New York City police disband rough street unit amid pressure for reform

The New York Police Department is disbanding its aggressive anti-crime unit, a move aimed at turning alienated residents into crime-stopping allies, part of a nationwide push for policing reforms following the killing of George Floyd. In a ...

Trump to sign police reform executive order on Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday that will seek to improve how police officers treat African Americans and others by improving credentialing, training and mental health resources, administration officials ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020