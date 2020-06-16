Digambar Kamat slams BJP govt for increasing fuel prices

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Tuesday criticised the BJP government for increasing the fuel prices in the last 10 days in Goa and demanded a white paper on the state's finances and COVID-19. "Petrol prices in Goa have gone up by almost Rs. 5.47 per litre and Diesel prices by Rs. 5.80 per litre in last ten days despite the fact that the international crude oil prices are at an all-time low," Kamat said.

"The government is torturing the common man with these steep hikes in fuel prices. People will not hesitate to come on roads if the government continues with its insensitive approach towards the common man warned," he added. "People have faced hardships and pains during the lockdown. People are expecting financial help from the government, but the insensitive BJP government is acting just the opposite adding to the woes people," he said.

The Congress Party and the Opposition have repeatedly demanded that the government should release a white paper on the current financial status of Goa and the COVID-19 pandemic. "The government is deliberately ignoring the demand of the Opposition," Kamat said.

It is important that government places facts and figures before the people at the earliest, he added. (ANI)