Ex-BJP MP Haribhau Jawale dead
Former BJP Lok Sabha MP Haribhau Jawale died here on Tuesday, a family member said. He was 67. The former MP from Jalgaon was shifted to Lilavati Hospital in the city four days back, he said. Jawale was currently the district head of the BJP in Jalgaon. Many leaders and Parliamentarians have offered their condolences..PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 16:51 IST
Former BJP Lok Sabha MP Haribhau Jawale died here on Tuesday, a family member said. He was 67.
The former MP from Jalgaon was shifted to Lilavati Hospital in the city four days back, he said. Jawale was currently the district head of the BJP in Jalgaon.
Many leaders and Parliamentarians have offered their condolences..
