Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parties welcome JK govt decision to abolish recruitment rule that allowed just basic pay

In a significant decision, the administrative council headed by Lt Governor G C Murmu on Monday decided that fresh recruitments would not be made as per the SRO-202, while the probation period of old appointees was reduced from five to two years. While the BJP termed the decision “historic”, the Congress, National Conference and the National Panthers Party expressed satisfaction over the withdrawal of the “unjust and exploitative provision”, introduced by the previous PDP-BJP government about five years ago.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:41 IST
Parties welcome JK govt decision to abolish recruitment rule that allowed just basic pay

Cutting across political divide, various parties welcomed the Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to abolish an appointment rule under which an employee used to get only basic pay for first five years of service. Under the Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) 202, also known as J&K Special Recruitment Rules 2015, government appointees used to get only basic pay for the first five years. In a significant decision, the administrative council headed by Lt Governor G C Murmu on Monday decided that fresh recruitments would not be made as per the SRO-202, while the probation period of old appointees was reduced from five to two years.

While the BJP termed the decision “historic”, the Congress, National Conference and the National Panthers Party expressed satisfaction over the withdrawal of the “unjust and exploitative provision”, introduced by the previous PDP-BJP government about five years ago. “The abolition of SRO-202 is a historic decision which will end the woes of youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir…our party always took a strong stand for the youngsters who toiled hard for its removal,” J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina told reporters here. He thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State Jitendra Singh and other senior leaders of the party for their efforts to ensure its revocation.

Reacting to the withdrawal of the provision, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said it was a “partial victory” for the youth and the opposition who were unanimous in their demand for its withdrawal. “The government has finally accepted that the SRO brought about by the previous PDP-BJP government was totally unjust and exploitative. The youth had to come on roads time and again against the arbitrary provisions which finally forced the government to succumb after five years,” the Congress leader said. He demanded that the entire SRO should be declared as null and void ab initio and the arrears of full salary of all recruits should be released from the date of appointment.

National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana described the revocation of SRO 202 as a triumph of those appointed under the provision in the UT and those aspiring for employment in the government sector. “Better late than never, the course-correction was the only rightful option for the administration as the SRO 202 lacked logic and reason,” Rana said. The administration should now release all the emoluments to the appointees under SRO 202 which would have accrued to them in accordance with the earlier rules, he said.

“This will be the least to balm their miseries they and their families have undergone over the years. The administration should come up with a road map in this regard and not precipitate the situation to such an extent that the affected employees are forced to press for their dues,” he said. NPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said while the withdrawal of SRO-202 was the outcome of a “united struggle” launched by the youth and opposition, it was amazing to find some political leaders of the ruling party trying to take credit for the development. He was apparently referring to Union Minister Jitendra Singh breaking the news about the government decision through a tweet. "LG Jammu and Kashmir, Murmu just now called up to convey that as suggested to him, #SRO202 will not be indicated in new recruitment rules and for the existing appointees under SRO202, the probation period has been reduced to two years. Must compliment him for prompt response." Harsh Dev Singh said, “The affected youth and several opposition parties particularly the NPP had been agitating on the roads in sun and rain for the last five years to seek the annulment of the said provision in the recruitment rules of 2015 enacted during BJP-PDP rule. “The ultimate withdrawal of the obnoxious provisions of SRO-202 is a common victory of J&K youth for which the Lt Governor too deserves to be lauded”, he said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

India and China troops clash at disputed border with 'casualties on both sides'

Indian and Chinese troops fought each other with iron rods and stones at their disputed border, resulting in casualties on both sides including the deaths of three Indian soldiers, Indian officials said on Tuesday, in a major escalation of ...

Nav Chandi Yagya organized at cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi

Amid chanting of Vedic mantras, Nav Chandi Yagya was organized at the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district on Tuesday, officials said. The Nav Chandi Yagya was organized by the Shri Mata Vais...

Liberal groups warn Biden: Do more on policing reform or risk losing black support

More than 50 liberal groups have signed a letter to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, warning he could lose black voters support unless he commits to more transformative policing reforms.Bidens criminal justice agenda has drawn r...

RS polls in Rajasthan on Jun 19

Voting for the three Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan will be held on June 19 on the legislative assembly premises. The preparations for voting for the Rajya Sabha polls have been completed. The voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020