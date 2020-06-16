Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain warns at UN rights forum against security law for Hong Kong

Britain said on Tuesday that China's plan to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong would undermine the autonomy and freedoms of the former British colony. Britain returned the Asian financial hub to Chinese rule in 1997 with the guarantee of freedoms, such as an independent judiciary and right to protest, for 50 years.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:02 IST
Britain warns at UN rights forum against security law for Hong Kong
Image Credit:

Britain said on Tuesday that China's plan to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong would undermine the autonomy and freedoms of the former British colony.

Britain returned the Asian financial hub to Chinese rule in 1997 with the guarantee of freedoms, such as an independent judiciary and right to protest, for 50 years. "The imposition of the proposed law lies in direct conflict with China's international obligations under the Joint Declaration, a treaty agreed by the UK and China and registered with the United Nations," Julian Braithwaite, Britain's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, told its Human Rights Council.

He urged China to engage with the territory's people, institutions and judiciary to "ensure it maintains Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy and rights and freedoms". Jiang Duan, human rights minister at China's Geneva mission, took the floor to say that Braithwaite had "interfered in China's internal affairs which we firmly reject".

"China's enactment of laws in the Hong Kong special adminstrative region to safeguard national security is aimed at plugging loopholes...and effectively safeguarding national sovereignty and security," he said. "This is legitimate, legal and imperative." Pang Kwang Hyok, deputy ambassador at North Korea's mission, voiced concern at "certain countries' attempt to use Hong Kong-related issues to interfere in China's domestic affairs". Hong Kong is "an inseparable part" of where China's sovereignty is exercised and its constitution is applied, he said.

Hong Kong's national security legislation would not punish people retroactively, a senior Chinese official said on Monday, touching on a key question raised by local residents, diplomats and foreign investors over the disputed measure. Beijing last month moved to directly impose the legislation on Hong Kong in a bid to tackle secession, subversion and foreign interference in the financial hub.

Hong Kong was rocked by months of sometimes violent anti-China, pro-democracy unrest last year, with protesters angry at what they see as meddling by Communist Party rulers in Beijing in Hong Kong's affairs. China denies interfering and accuses Britain and the United States of fomenting the unrest.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. narrows list of promising COVID-19 vaccine candidates to about 7

U.S. President Donald Trumps administration is narrowing its list of promising experimental coronavirus vaccines to about seven from 14, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday.The vaccines are being given governmen...

India and China troops clash at disputed border with 'casualties on both sides'

Indian and Chinese troops fought each other with iron rods and stones at their disputed border, resulting in casualties on both sides including the deaths of three Indian soldiers, Indian officials said on Tuesday, in a major escalation of ...

Nav Chandi Yagya organized at cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi

Amid chanting of Vedic mantras, Nav Chandi Yagya was organized at the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district on Tuesday, officials said. The Nav Chandi Yagya was organized by the Shri Mata Vais...

Liberal groups warn Biden: Do more on policing reform or risk losing black support

More than 50 liberal groups have signed a letter to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, warning he could lose black voters support unless he commits to more transformative policing reforms.Bidens criminal justice agenda has drawn r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020