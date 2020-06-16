'Rahul Gandhi is a rank opportunist': Telangana BJP spokesperson

Telangana BJP spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and termed him as a "rank opportunist". Speaking to ANI, K Krishna Sagar Rao said that Gandhi remained silent through the four phases of lockdown and now he is saying that government has flattened the wrong curve.

Rao's remarks came after the Congress leader tweeted a Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) showing flattening of the economy curve instead of the curve representing COVID-19 cases. Gandhi captioned the GIF "This lockdown proves that: "The only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance." -- Albert Einstein" "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is being a rank opportunist because, since February except for that tweet, where he was suggesting a lockdown even in February, since then till about a week ago Rahul Gandhi went completely silent and we are questioning his silence during the entire lockdown and now he says we have flattened the wrong curve," Rao told ANI.

"Why did he not intervene during the three phases or four phases of lockdown? What was he doing? Was he waiting for an opportunity so that he can criticize after three months? If you were suggesting lockdown in February, why is he today saying that the lockdown imposed in March has not flattened the curve? He was the person who recommended lockdown earlier and today he says that we have shut down very early. Now, this is the duplicity of Congress Party and its former president Rahul Gandhi," said Rao. He further added that it was a "shame" that even during COVID-19 crisis, Gandhi was trying to "play" politics instead of being a "constructive" Opposition. (ANI)