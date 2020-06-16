Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland's Jewish leaders deplore stigmatisation of LGBT people

Poland's influential Catholic Church has also referred to LGBT people as brothers and sisters, but has spoken out against "an ideology that aims to revolutionise social customs". On a visit to Warsaw on Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said attempts by some Polish communities to introduce "LGBT-free zones" were incompatible with European values.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-06-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 22:24 IST
Poland's Jewish leaders deplore stigmatisation of LGBT people

Jewish community leaders in Warsaw on Tuesday voiced their opposition to the "dehumanizing" language they say is being used against LGBT (lesbian, bisexual, gay, and transgender) people in Poland's presidential election campaign.

Gay rights have been thrust into the spotlight during the campaign for the June 28 election. President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the right-wing ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), views what he calls LGBT "ideology" as an invasive foreign influence that harms traditional values in the devoutly Catholic nation. "We have observed politicians... cynically undertake to forment hostility and hatred towards LGBT persons," the Board of the Jewish Community of Warsaw wrote in a letter.

"We Jews - the descendents of Holocaust survivors - cannot and will not remain indifferent to words that would dehumanize LGBT persons," the board wrote, saying that politicians had failed to learn the lessons of World War Two. Duda has said he would ban teaching about LGBT issues in schools and labeled "LGBT ideology" more destructive than communism. He later said his words on LGBT and communism were taken out of context.

Duda's main opponent is liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who has faced criticism for introducing education about LGBT matters in schools in the Polish capital. Protestant bishop Jerzy Samiec tweeted on Sunday that LGBT people in his church were "Sisters and Brothers in Christ". Poland's influential Catholic Church has also referred to LGBT people as brothers and sisters, but has spoken out against "an ideology that aims to revolutionize social customs".

On a visit to Warsaw on Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said attempts by some Polish communities to introduce "LGBT-free zones" were incompatible with European values. Duda's campaign spokesman Adam Bielan told the Super Express tabloid on Tuesday that Duda was not homophobic.

"The president defends the rights of families to decide how their children are educated... Like the overwhelming majority of Poles he is against the adoption of children by homosexual couples," Bielan said. "I don't think you could call those homophobic views".

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to impose sanctions aimed at blocking Syria military victory

The United States will impose sanctions on Wednesday aimed at cutting off revenue for Syrian President Bashar al Assads government in a bid to push it back into United Nations-led negotiations and broker an end to the countrys nearly decade...

France says working with partners to pressure Iran at IAEA on inspector access

France said it was working with Britain and Germany to see the U.N.s nuclear watchdog board of governors push Iran this week to cooperate fully and immediately to grant its inspectors access to sites Tehran has so far refused them to visit....

COVID-19: UN agencies warn against rising hunger in Latin America and the Caribbean

The number of people in Latin America and the Caribbean living in extreme poverty could surpass 83 million this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a significant rise in hunger, according to a UN report released on ...

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 to get back Johnny Depp, know current status on script development

Fans have been waiting for three years for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. All previous movies have done beautiful business in the box office and now fans are waiting for the sixth movie.In October 2018, it was reported that Deadpool writers Rh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020