Odisha: Balasore Sadar MLA dies of cardiac arrest

The MLA of Balasore Sadar constituency in Odisha and BJP leader Madan Mohan Dutta died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday, family sources said. He was 63 and is survived by his wife and two children.

The first-time MLA was admitted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar a week ago with liver-related ailments and he died there due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday, they said. Dutta had successfully contested the 2019 Assembly elections from the constituency as a BJP candidate, defeating BJD candidate and sitting MLA Jiban Pradip Dash by a margin of 13,406 votes.

He was chairman of Remuna block before being elected as an MLA and the president of the Balasore district unit of the saffron party. Chief Minister Naveen Pattanaik, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Pradipta Kumar Nayak, have condoled Dutta's death.

