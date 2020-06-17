UK PM Johnson's car shunted by security vehicle - Reuter witnesses

UK PM Johnson's car shunted by security vehicle - Reuter witnessesReuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 19:13 IST
The car that usually carries British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was shunted by a security vehicle outside parliament on Wednesday when Kurdish protesters ran into the road, two Reuters witnesses said.
The vehicle was leaving the parliamentary estate with police outriders when a protester ran into the road, prompting the official car to stop and the following Range Rover to drive into it. Both cars moved off in a matter of seconds.
While it was not immediately clear whether Johnson was in the car, the vehicle was surrounded by the normal security that accompanies a a British prime minister and he had just finished his weekly session in parliament.
