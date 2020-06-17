Left Menu
Lockdown period over, Unlock 1.0 on: Modi tells Rao in interaction with CMs

Modis remarks came during a virtual meet with Chief Ministers on the COVID-19 situation following a request for clarity on lockdown by Rao, who cited rumours that a lockdown could be imposed once again in the country, a state government release said. Rao alsocited his response to people that the Prime Minister would not take a lockdown decision without talking to all the Chief Ministers.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 20:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The four phases of lockdown is over. Unlock 1.0 is going on now.We all should discuss on what to do about Unlock 2.0 issue," the release quoted the prime minister as having said.

In the meeting, Rao explained to Modi the measures taken by the state government to contain the spread of the virus. Rao said COVID-19 was under control in the state and expressed confidence that a decisive victory would be achieved against the virus due to the efforts put in by both the Centre and the states.

The virus causes were mainly reported in Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts and strong efforts were being made to check the infection in these areas, the chief minister said. Observing that life was returning to normal, Rao said migrant workers were getting ready to work in other states and facilities should be provided to them.

On reports that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not allowing workers from his state to travel to Telangana, Rao said in a lighter vein: "Nitish ji, we are taking care of Hamalis coming from your state very well. Our Chief Secretary is also a Bihari. Please send the Hamalis," he said.

