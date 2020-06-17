Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kyrgyzstan's parliament votes to appoint new prime minister

Kyrgyzstan's parliament voted to appoint a new prime minister Wednesday, two days after his predecessor resigned amid a scandal over whether the government illegally sold radio frequencies.The lawmakers overwhelmingly approved the candidacy of Kubatbek Boronov, the former Emergency Minister who was at the helm of the Central Asian country's fight against the coronavirus, with 105 votes out of 116. “I have always served the people ...

PTI | Bishkek | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 20:47 IST
Kyrgyzstan's parliament votes to appoint new prime minister

Kyrgyzstan's parliament voted to appoint a new prime minister Wednesday, two days after his predecessor resigned amid a scandal over whether the government illegally sold radio frequencies. The lawmakers overwhelmingly approved the candidacy of Kubatbek Boronov, the former Emergency Minister who was at the helm of the Central Asian country's fight against the coronavirus, with 105 votes out of 116.

"I have always served the people ... and in this important position I will do my best to continue serving the people," Boronov said in parliament on Wednesday. His predecessor, Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziyev, announced that he was stepping down Monday. He denied any involvement in the frequencies scandal, but said he resigned because "in today's difficult conditions, when the country confronts the threat of coronavirus infection and struggles with its consequences for the economy, the government must work stably and enjoy the full confidence of citizens." Abylgaziyev became premier in 2018.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-U.S. homebuilding rises moderately; jump in permits hints at green shoots

U.S. homebuilding increased less than expected in May, but a strong rebound in permits for future home construction suggested the housing market was starting to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis along with the broader economy.Other data on We...

Powell repeats Fed to use full range of tools to aid economy

With a full U.S. economic recovery out of reach until the coronavirus pandemic is brought to heel, the Federal Reserve will use its full range of tools to cushion households and businesses, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Wednesda...

China bought about $1 bln of U.S. cotton - Lighthizer

Chinese officials have repeatedly affirmed their commitment to buy more U.S. goods and services as agreed under a Phase 1 trade deal, U.S. Robert Lighthizer told lawmakers, adding that some 10 billion in purchases had been recorded thus far...

French watchdog warns against COVID-19 smart surveillance

The use of a new range of surveillance cameras to check adherence to rules in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak risks undermining the fabric of democracy, Frances data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Wednesday. Known in Europe for be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020