Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico's president accuses Spain's Iberdrola of 'hidden' media attack

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ramped up verbal attacks on Spain's Iberdrola on Wednesday, accusing the power generation company of mounting a media campaign against his government as well as unspecified acts of graft.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:11 IST
Mexico's president accuses Spain's Iberdrola of 'hidden' media attack
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ramped up verbal attacks on Spain's Iberdrola on Wednesday, accusing the power generation company of mounting a media campaign against his government as well as unspecified acts of graft. Lopez Obrador said he had information that showed Iberdrola was organizing opposition to his government, which has given the state more influence over the electricity industry. He did not provide any evidence to back up his claims.

"I have information that they're the ones who are pursuing this campaign, it's just hidden," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a morning news conference, referring to Iberdrola. Critics have blasted government efforts to prevent dozens of mostly wind and solar power plants operated by private firms including Iberdrola from connecting to the grid owned by state-run electricity company, Comision Federal de Electricidad, or CFE. They say CFE is unfairly targeting renewable energy projects to preserve its fossil-fuel power generation, including plants that burn highly-polluting fuel oil.

"This has to do with Spanish companies that see Mexico as a land to be conquered," Lopez Obrador, alleging that power contracts were won due to "influence peddling." He did not give details of the alleged wrongdoing. Iberdrola offices in Spain and Mexico did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

In recent months, the Mexican government has sought to prevent the renewable projects from connecting to the grid owned by CFE, accusing them of not paying enough to support baseload power or transmission costs. The Mexican president on Wednesday widened his criticism to other unnamed Spanish power firms, which for years have had a significant presence in the country's private power generation sector.

Lopez Obrador added that he was open to dialogue with the private firms, noting that reaching an agreement would be the best outcome.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-U.S. homebuilding rises moderately; jump in permits hints at green shoots

U.S. homebuilding increased less than expected in May, but a strong rebound in permits for future home construction suggested the housing market was starting to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis along with the broader economy.Other data on We...

Powell repeats Fed to use full range of tools to aid economy

With a full U.S. economic recovery out of reach until the coronavirus pandemic is brought to heel, the Federal Reserve will use its full range of tools to cushion households and businesses, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Wednesda...

China bought about $1 bln of U.S. cotton - Lighthizer

Chinese officials have repeatedly affirmed their commitment to buy more U.S. goods and services as agreed under a Phase 1 trade deal, U.S. Robert Lighthizer told lawmakers, adding that some 10 billion in purchases had been recorded thus far...

French watchdog warns against COVID-19 smart surveillance

The use of a new range of surveillance cameras to check adherence to rules in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak risks undermining the fabric of democracy, Frances data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Wednesday. Known in Europe for be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020