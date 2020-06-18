Ramaphosa congratulates President of Burundi on election

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the President of Burundi, Major General Evariste Ndayishimiye, on his election and inauguration as President of Burundi.

"The election of President Evariste Ndayishimiye will contribute to the strengthening of peaceful and sustainable development of Burundi and progressive bilateral relations with South Africa," the Presidency said on Thursday.

The President - who is also the Chairperson of the African Union - looks forward to working with Ndayishimiye as he leads the people of Burundi to a better life.

"His Excellency President Ramaphosa recalled the long history of excellent relations between South Africa and Burundi which grew stronger from the Arusha dialogue process that led to the end of the conflict in Burundi, and ushered in a new dispensation towards reconciliation, security and development," the Presidency said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)