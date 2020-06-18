Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress serves notice for removal of Manipur Speaker

Meghachandra said that the move was necessitated as the Speaker has "conducted himself in a manner unbecoming of the position held by him and actions" that are "unconstitutional and illegal". Claiming the support of 10 members including former Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh of the NPP, Meghachandra urged for the acceptance of the notice.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:42 IST
Congress serves notice for removal of Manipur Speaker

The opposition Congress in Manipur on Thursday served a notice for the removal of Speaker Y Khemchand as the party emerged stronger after the rebellion of nine MLAs of the ruling BJP-led coalition. Congress MLA K Meghachandra submitted the notice to the Secretary of the Manipur Legislative Assembly under Article 179 (c) of the Constitution.

Article 179(c) provides that a Speaker (or Deputy Speaker) may be removed from his office by a resolution of the Assembly passed by a majority of all the then members of the Assembly. Meghachandra said that the move was necessitated as the Speaker has "conducted himself in a manner unbecoming of the position held by him and actions" that are "unconstitutional and illegal".

Claiming the support of 10 members including former Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh of the NPP, Meghachandra urged for the acceptance of the notice. He said the next date for proceedings regarding the disqualification of seven Congress MLAs was fixed by the Speaker on June 22. However, by a communication released on social media at 11 pm on Wednesday, it was preponed to June 18 without reasonable cause or explanation, he alleged.

The speaker "has conducted in an authoritarian manner which is opposed to well established practice and procedures of the House", Meghachandra alleged. The seven Congress MLAs, who had crossed over to the BJP, are facing anti-defection cases under the 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution in the Speaker's Tribunal as well as in the High Court of Manipur.

The Speaker is a second-term BJP MLA. Four ministers, including the deputy chief minister, quit the BJP-led N Biren Singh government on Wednesday. Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip, and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh resigned.

Besides, BJP MLAs S Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai resigned from the assembly and the party, following which the Congress claimed they have switched over. Further, the state's lone Trinamool Congress MLA T Robindro and Independent Shahabuddin withdrew support from the government. The total strength against the chief minister is now 29 -- 20 from Congress, 4 from NPP, 3 from BJP (who quit on Wednesday), one from TMC and an Independent.

The figure in support of Biren Singh stood at 23, including 18 BJP MLAs, four of Naga People's Front (NPF) and one MLA from LJP. One Congress MLA who joined the BJP-led government was disqualified from the membership of Manipur Legislative Assembly recently, reducing the strength of the house to 59. Assembly election in Manipur was held in 2017.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Progressive donor group announces USD 59M vote-by-mail campaign

A network of deep-pocketed progressive donors is launching a USD 59 million effort to encourage people of color to vote by mail in November, a step many Democrats view as crucial to turning out the partys base during the coronavirus pandemi...

UK companies with historic slave ties fund minority programmes

Two of Britains largest companies have promised to financially support projects assisting minorities as Britain continues to reckon with its role in the slave trade. Insurance giant Lloyds of London and the pub chain Greene King made the pl...

Lily James' next is thriller 'The Paris Trap'

Actor Lily James is set to feature in The Paris Trap, a thriller to be directed by Pablo Trapero, known for the acclaimed Argentinian film El Clan. According to Deadline, the new project will be presented to buyers during the virtual Cannes...

COVID-19 patients without disease symptoms may have weaker immune response: Study

COVID-19 patients who do not show any symptoms of the disease may have a weaker immune response to the virus, according to a new study that highlights the risks of using immunity passports to certify that a person has recovered from COVID-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020