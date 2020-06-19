Left Menu
Polling begins to elect four Rajya Sabha members

Amaravati, Jun 19 (PTI): Polling to elect four members to the Rajya Sabha in the biennial election began in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Friday with Chief Minister Y S Jagan MohanReddy leading his YSR Congress MLAs in casting the votes. The polling process began at 9 am.

The ruling party legislators reached the assembly and began exercising their franchise. The MLAs were divided into groups and alloted one candidate each, to whom they had to vote.

For the four vacant seats, the YSRC fielded as many candidates and is comfortably placed to win all, given its strength of 151 MLAs in the 175 member assembly. The TDP also fielded its candidate, forcing the election, but could count on only 20 votes, at least 16 short of the required figure.

The TDP members are expected to complete the voting formalities in the afternoon after the ruling party legislators complete their task..

