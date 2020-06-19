Left Menu
Development News Edition

Activist Joshua Wong says he plans to run for Hong Kong legislature

He was disqualified from running for the less important district council elections last year on grounds that advocacy of Hong Kong's self-determination violates electoral law, which he described at the time as political censorship. He intends to run in a primary for the pro-democracy camp that will choose candidates for the Legislative Council vote on Sept.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 19-06-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 16:19 IST
Activist Joshua Wong says he plans to run for Hong Kong legislature

Prominent Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong said on Friday he planned to run for a seat in the Chinese-ruled city's legislature, setting up a new battle with authorities after being barred from running in previous polls. Wong, who was 17 when he became the face of the 2014 student-led Umbrella Movement, has not been a leading figure of the often-violent protests that have shaken the semi-autonomous financial hub for the past 12 months.

However, he has drummed up support for the pro-democracy movement overseas, meeting with politicians from the United States, Europe and elsewhere, drawing the wrath of Beijing, which says he is a "black hand" of foreign forces. He was disqualified from running for the less important district council elections last year on grounds that advocacy of Hong Kong's self-determination violates electoral law, which he described at the time as political censorship.

He intends to run in a primary for the pro-democracy camp that will choose candidates for the Legislative Council vote on Sept. 6. "If more people vote for us ... it could generate more pressure and more hesitation for Beijing," Wong said, in front of campaign posters with the slogan "Ballot, or bullet."

Wong has said he supports the idea of a non-binding referendum for people to have a say over Hong Kong’s future but that he is against independence. Electoral rules after Hong Kong's 1997 return to China from Britain effectively guarantee that the legislature is stacked in Beijing's favour, with only half the seats directly elected.

The rest are picked by business and professional groups called "functional constituencies," which are dominated by pro-establishment figures. In 2016, the pan-democratic camp won 29 seats, but then lost six when candidates were disqualified after China’s national parliament ruled their oaths of office were invalid.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre will have to take hard-headed decisions, says BJD ahead of all-party meet

Ahead of the all-party meeting, called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation at the border areas with China, Biju Janata Dal BJD leader Pinaki Mishra on Friday said that the Centre will have to take some hard-headed decis...

COVID-19: Office rentals may dip 5-10 pc on lower demand

Global property consultant Cushman Wakefield CW has projected that office rentals might drop 5-10 per cent on lower demand for office space from corporates because of the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak of the coronavirus disease will h...

Lufthansa may sell Brussels Airlines or let it go bankrupt -report

Lufthansa could let its Belgian subsidiary Brussels Airlines go bankrupt or sell it, La Libre newspaper reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources at the airline.Brussels Airlines, which employs 4,200 people, said last month it would cut ...

Suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh gets bail in terror case

Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year, was granted bail by a Delhi court on Friday, his lawyer saidSingh and an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020