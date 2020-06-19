Mumbai, June 19 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM3 GJ-RS POLLS-BTP Guj RS polls: 2 BTP MLAs decide not to vote over their demands Ahmedabad, Jun 19 (PTI) Just before the polling for four Rajya Sabha Seats in Gujarat began on Friday morning, two Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLAs said that they would not cast their votes until they are given a written assurance about the welfare of tribals, migrants and Dalits. .

BOM4 GJ-FAMILY-BODIES Guj: Four children among six of family found hanging in flat Ahmedabad, Jun 19 (PTI) Six members of a family, including four children in the age group of seven to 12, were found hanging from the ceiling of an unoccupied flat in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat early on Friday, police said. . BOM7 MP-RS POLLS-LD VOTING MP: Voting for RS polls ends, COVID-19 infected MLA also votes (Eds: With updates) Bhopal, Jun 19 (PTI) Voting for three vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh concluded on Friday afternoon after all the 206 MLAs, including a Congress legislator who has tested COVID-19 positive, cast their votes. .

BOM9 MH-SUSHANT-LD PROBE Sushant case: Cops seek details of his contracts with YR Films (Eds: Adding quotes) Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) The Mumbai Police, probing the alleged suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has sent a letter to Yash Raj Films, seeking details of the contracts it had signed with him, an official said on Friday. . BOM8 MH-FAMILY-LD SUICIDE Pune: Couple, their two minor children found hanging at home (Eds: Adding details) Pune, Jun 19 (PTI) Bodies of a couple and their two minor children were found hanging at their residence in Pune city of Maharashtra, police said on Friday. .

LGB1 MH-HC-ELGAR PARISHAD-NIA Elgar Parishad case: 2 accused approach HC against NIA probe Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) Human rights lawyer Surendra Gadling and writer-activist Sudhir Dhawale, arrested in the Elgar Parishad case, approached Bombay High Court on Friday challenging the transfer of the probe from Pune police to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).. .