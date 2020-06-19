Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patches of pneumonia have increased in Satyendar Jain's lungs: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the latest CT scan report of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain -- who tested positive for COVID-19 -- shows that the pneumonia patches in his lungs have increased.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 20:38 IST
Patches of pneumonia have increased in Satyendar Jain's lungs: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking to reporters on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the latest CT scan report of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain -- who tested positive for COVID-19 -- shows that the pneumonia patches in his lungs have increased. "His latest CT scan report shows that the pneumonia patches in his lungs have increased. He experienced increased giddiness and tiredness today. The advice of doctors will be followed," said Delhi CM Kejriwal while speaking to reporters at the Burari Hospital.

Speaking about the facility he visited with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, he said: "We have come to visit the hospital over here. The facility is currently under construction but most of the work has already been done. 450 beds would be present." "For the treatment of COVID-19, we plan to start a facility of 450 beds and every third bed would have oxygen supply. We would be able to provide oxygen support to 125 beds. Oxygen support is required for treatment of COVID-19," he added.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has been shifted to Saket's Max Hospital, where he will be administered Plasma therapy for COVID-19. Earlier on Friday, Jain's condition deteriorated and was put on oxygen support. He was put on oxygen support after his lung infection increased, informed the office of the Delhi Health Minister. The latest CT scan has shown that his pneumonia patch has increased despite his being on continuous oxygen support.

Jain, who was in charge of the health department of Delhi, was admitted to the hospital in North East Delhi on June 15 after he complained of breathlessness and had a high fever. Earlier, the Delhi government had said that Jain's health was improving. He was tested for COVID-19 on June 17 and declared positive for the novel coronavirus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China charges two detained Canadians with suspected espionage, Trudeau "very disappointed"

Chinese prosecutors said on Friday they have charged two detained Canadians for suspected espionage, indictments that could result in life imprisonment, in a case that has driven a diplomatic wedge between Ottawa and Beijing. Canadian Prime...

Neymar loses lawsuit over signing bonus with Barcelona

A Spanish court has ruled in favor of Barcelona in a dispute with former player Neymar over a signing bonus paid in part to the Brazil striker before he left for Paris Saint-Germain. The court on Friday rejected Neymars suit that Barcelona ...

Survey: Over 40% JNU students couldn’t attend online classes during lockdown

Over 40 per cent Jawaharlal Nehru University students could not attend online classes during the lockdown for reasons such as Internet connectivity issues, lack of personal gadgets, loss of family livelihood and domestic burden, according t...

2 die 'mysteriously' during COVID-19 positive kin's cremation; magisterial probe ordered

In a freak incident, two men died here under mysterious circumstances during the cremation of their uncle who was a coronavirus patient, prompting authorities to order a probe. According to officials, cousin brothers Vimal Zadoo 42 and Vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020