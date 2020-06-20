Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Attorney who was investigating Trump's lawyer replaced in surprise move

Attorney General William Barr said in a press release late on Friday evening that Trump intends to nominate Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton to replace Berman as head of the Southern District of New York. The reason for Berman's departure could not be immediately determined.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 08:54 IST
U.S. Attorney who was investigating Trump's lawyer replaced in surprise move

In a surprise move, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday that it was replacing Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan whose office has been investigating Rudolph W. Giuliani, the personal lawyer of U.S. President Donald Trump. Attorney General William Barr said in a press release late on Friday evening that Trump intends to nominate Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton to replace Berman as head of the Southern District of New York.

The reason for Berman's departure could not be immediately determined. "I learned in a press release from the Attorney General tonight that I was 'stepping down' as United States Attorney. I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning my position, to which I was appointed by the Judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York," Berman said in a statement.

He said that until a presidentially appointed nominee was confirmed by the Senate, the office's "investigations will move forward without delay or interruption." Since being appointed to the post in January 2018, Berman has not shied from taking on powerful figures in Trump's orbit.

He oversaw the prosecution of Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer, indicted two Giuliani associates and launched a probe into Giuliani in connection with his efforts to dig up dirt in the Ukraine on Trump's political adversaries. While the Senate considers Clayton's nomination, Trump has appointed Craig Carpenito, currently the U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey, to serve as the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District, Barr said in his statement.

Berman, who served on Trump's transition team, could not immediately be reached for comment. Berman had replaced Preet Bharara, who was himself fired soon after Trump became president. Bharara said the timing and manner of the move to replace Berman was strange.

"Why does a president get rid of his own hand-picked US Attorney in SDNY on a Friday night, less than 5 months before the election?" Bharara wrote on Twitter. Clayton, a former Wall Street lawyer seen as a bipartisan consensus-builder during his time leading the SEC, also could not immediately be reached for comment.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rapper Tray Savage dead at 26 after fatal shooting in Chicago

Rapper Tray Savage who was shot in Chicago on Friday succumbed to his injuries. He was 26. According to Fox News, a spokesperson for the Cook County medical examiners office confirmed that Savage - whose real name is Kentray Young - died on...

Watney first on PGA Tour to test positive for coronavirus

Five-time PGA Tour winner Nick Watney tested positive for the coronavirus, the first player with a confirmed infection since golf resumed a full schedule last week. Watney immediately withdrew from the RBC Heritage on Friday and must self-i...

Apple re-closes some stores, raising economic concerns

Apples Friday decision to close stores in four states with surging coronavirus cases highlights a question that other businesses may soon face Stay open or prepare for more shutdowns Apple, like many other major US retailers, shut down all ...

'Civil rights isn't over': Americans mark Juneteenth coast to coast

Thousands marched through U.S. cities on Friday in Juneteenth observances marking the abolition of slavery more than a century and a half ago, an occasion freighted with special resonance this year amid Americas reckoning with its legacy of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020