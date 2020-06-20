Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi should rise above petty politics: Amit Shah tweets video of jawan's father to Congress leader

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 12:27 IST
Rahul Gandhi should rise above petty politics: Amit Shah tweets video of jawan's father to Congress leader
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that he should rise above petty politics. Gandhi had been attacking the government over the situation at the India-China border after clashes in Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers laid down their lives. Shah tweeted a video of the father of an injured soldier lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi advising the Wayanad MP to not "indulge in politics."

"A brave armyman's father speaks and he has a very clear message for Mr. Rahul Gandhi. At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest," Shah tweeted along with a video. In a video message that has gone viral on social media, the father of the injured soldier is heard saying "The Indian Army is a strong army and can defeat China. Rahul Gandhi do not indulge in politics in this...my son fought in the army and will continue fighting in the army. I pray to God that he gets better soon."

The video of the father's message came within a day after Gandhi tweeted a video of the same man seen narrating a conversation with his son who recounted how he was injured in the clash with Chinese soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Rahul Gandhi has been posting regularly on Twitter on the face-off in Ladakh. Earlier on Saturday too he tweeted "PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: Why were our soldiers killed? Where were they killed?". (ANI)

