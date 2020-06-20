Left Menu
Development News Edition

No consensus at SDMA meeting in Delhi, another scheduled for 5 pm: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that no consensus could be arrived at in the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) meeting, either on reducing the rates of beds in private hospitals or on the compulsory five-day institutional quarantine for all COVID-19 patients, ordered by Lieutenant General Anil Baijal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 14:30 IST
No consensus at SDMA meeting in Delhi, another scheduled for 5 pm: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia speaking at a press conference on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that no consensus could be arrived at in the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) meeting, either on reducing the rates of beds in private hospitals or on the compulsory five-day institutional quarantine for all COVID-19 patients, ordered by Lieutenant General Anil Baijal. He said a second meeting has been scheduled for 5 pm today.

"As per the recommendations by the Centre for private hospitals, only 24 per cent beds will be provided at a reduced rate. The Delhi government wants 60 per cent beds to be provided at a reduced rate in private hospitals. A meeting regarding this will be held again at 5 pm today," Sisodia said at a press conference here. The deputy chief minister said that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had also raised the point that if home isolation is stopped, as per the order by the LG, then problems will ensue in the national capital.

"If we look at the figures, then more than 10,000 people are in home isolation today, while there just are just 6,000 beds in quarantine centres. If we take 10,000 patients today where will we put them? Also, over three thousand corona patients arrive each day so by estimates of the Health Department by June 30 there will be close to 1 lakh cases. By July 15, there will be 2.25 lakh patients and by the end of July there will be 5.25 lakh patients," Sisodia said. Sisodia, who has also entrusted with an additional charge of Health Minister in the Delhi government, estimated that if home isolation is stopped and everybody is sent to quarantine centres then by June 30 there will be a requirement for one lakh additional beds.

"Where will we bring them from? Where will the medical staff for this come?" Sisodia asked. He added that the home isolation method was being followed around the world, and expressed the hope that the best decision in the interest of the public at large will be taken by the LG in the upcoming meeting. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kyrgyzstan tightens coronavirus restrictions after increase in new cases

Kyrgyzstan has shut down public transport in the capital Bishkek and the routes between all of its provinces until Monday, Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov said on Saturday. The move came as the number of new coronavirus cases in the Central...

3 children hospitalised after suspected food poisoning in Muzaffarnagar

Three children were hospitalised after they fell ill due to suspected food poisoning in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, officials said on SaturdayThe siblings, aged between six and 16, were rushed to a hospital on Friday...

No consensus reached on LG order on institutional quarantine; another meeting at 5pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday opposed Lt Governor Anil Baijals order for a five-day mandatory institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients, asking why was a separate rule being applied for the city, sources said, as his...

To mark UN's World Refugee Day, ICC releases video to show how cricket can change lives

To mark United Nations World Refugee Day, the International Cricket Council has produced a video, highlighting how cricket has the ability to change lives, bring hope and unite people together across the world. The United Nations High Commi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020