Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

U.S. prosecutor who has investigated Trump lawyer refuses to resign A top U.S. federal prosecutor whose office has been investigating President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, refused to step down after the administration abruptly said late on Friday it was replacing him.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2020 05:25 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 05:25 IST
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Woman sought for torching Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed

A 29-year-old woman has been identified as a suspect in setting fire to the Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta where police shot and killed Rayshard Brooks a week ago, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said on Saturday. Investigators have issued an arrest warrant for Natalie White on suspicion of arson in the first degree, the fire department said in a statement. Biden aide begins forming U.S. presidential transition team

A close adviser to former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden has begun forming a team to oversee the transition if the Democratic presidential candidate wins November's election and unseats President Donald Trump, according to a statement on Saturday. Longtime Biden aide Ted Kaufman has recruited six people, including several former Obama administration officials, to an initial team that will later be expanded, a person familiar with the transition team said. Pompeo accuses U.N. body of hypocrisy after condemnation of U.S. police brutality

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the United Nations Human Rights Council of hypocrisy on Saturday after the organization condemned racism and police brutality in the United States following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month. Pompeo said the 47-member-state forum's unanimous resolution on Friday on policing and race was a new low for the Council and reaffirmed the United States' decision to withdraw from the organization in 2018. Trump presses ahead with Tulsa rally, alarming health officials

Amid a still-strong pandemic and after weeks of protests about racial inequality, President Donald Trump prepared to hold a rally with thousands of supporters in Oklahoma on Saturday in an effort to reinvigorate his re-election campaign. Trump has come under fire for his responses to the coronavirus and to the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police. North Carolina governor orders Confederate statues moved after several toppled

North Carolina's governor called for the removal of Confederate monuments from State Capitol grounds on Saturday, citing public safety after anti-racism protesters in Raleigh pulled two statues down with ropes Friday night. Crowds in Washington D.C. also toppled a statue of a Confederate general late on Friday, capping a day when thousands of people marched through U.S. cities in Juneteenth observances commemorating the abolition of slavery. U.S. judge denies Trump administration request to block Bolton's book

A U.S. judge on Saturday denied a request by the Trump administration for an injunction to block the publication of a book by former White House advisor John Bolton. "While Bolton's unilateral conduct raises grave national security concerns, the government has not established that an injunction is an appropriate remedy," the judge ruled. Manhattan prosecutor steps down, ending stand-off with Attorney General Barr

A stand-off between U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Manhattan's top federal prosecutor Geoffrey Berman ended on Saturday, after Berman agreed to step down from his post as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York following news that President Donald Trump had fired him. Berman's departure comes amid an investigation by his office into Trump's personal attorney, Rudolph Giuliani. It came after Barr said Berman's hand-picked No. 2, Deputy U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss, would become Acting U.S. Attorney until a permanent replacement is installed. U.S. prosecutor who has investigated Trump lawyer refuses to resign

A top U.S. federal prosecutor whose office has been investigating President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, refused to step down after the administration abruptly said late on Friday it was replacing him. The standoff marks the latest in a series of unusual actions by Attorney General William Barr that critics say are meant to benefit Trump politically and undermine the independence of the Justice Department. Ousting of U.S. prosecutor thrusts low-profile markets regulator into unwelcome spotlight

Friday's surprise bid by the U.S. Department of Justice to replace a top federal prosecutor has thrust one of the Trump administration's more low-profile officials into a partisan storm which he is likely to try to quickly exit, said those who know him. Over the past 12 hours, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Jay Clayton has come under enormous pressure to withdraw his nomination to replace U.S. Attorney in Manhattan Geoffrey Berman after he made it clear he was being ousted. Teenager killed in Seattle protest zone shooting, one wounded

Seattle police on Saturday said they were investigating the fatal shooting of one person and wounding of another in a part of the city occupied by activists protesting against police brutality and racial inequality across America. The Seattle Police Department said it was investigating a shooting at 10th Avenue and East Pine inside the Capital Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) area, which has been occupied by activists without any known police presence since June 8, when Seattle police abandoned the East Precinct located there.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three killed after man goes on stabbing spree in British town's park, police say

Three people were killed and another three seriously injured when a man went on a stabbing spree in a park in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday, though police said they were not currently treating the incident as terrorism.Wi...

Rain lashes parts of Delhi on Sunday morning

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed parts of the national capital early on Sunday morning. Earlier today, India Meteorological Department IMD said that thunderstorm accompanied by rain would occur at and adjoining areas of Delhi N...

Congress misleading country over sensitive issue: BJP's Ramchander Rao

Attacking the Congress over the violent face-off with China in Ladakhs Galwan Valley, BJP leader Ramchander Rao said that the Congress party is misleading the country over a sensitive issue. Speaking to ANI, Rao said, The entire nation stan...

Rugby-Beale asks for early release from Waratahs -report

Australia utility back Kurtley Beale has requested an early release from his New South Wales Waratahs contract and will not play Super Rugby Australia, according to a media report on Sunday. The 31-year-old Beale said last month he had sign...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020