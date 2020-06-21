China may enact Hong Kong security law at end of June
China's top lawmaking body has announced a three-day session for the end of this month, a move that raises the possibility of the enactment of a national security law for Hong Kong that has stirred debate and fears in the semi-autonomous territory.PTI | Beijing | Updated: 21-06-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 11:09 IST
China's top lawmaking body has announced a three-day session for the end of this month, a move that raises the possibility of the enactment of a national security law for Hong Kong that has stirred debate and fears in the semi-autonomous territory. The official Xinhua News Agency said Sunday that the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress would meet from June 28-30 in Beijing.
The timing of the meeting is unusual, coming just one week after a three-day session that ended Saturday. The NPC Standing Committee typically meets every two months. The Xinhua report did not mention the Hong Kong security law among several possible discussion items, but it could still be on the agenda or added to it at the meeting.
ALSO READ
France tells China it still backs 'one country, two systems' for Hong Kong
Dozens in Hong Kong protest U.S. police violence
Japan watching Hong Kong situation with "deep concern" - Abe
Japan declines to join U.S., others in condemning China for Hong Kong law-Kyodo
Japan declines to join U.S., others in condemning China for Hong Kong law-Kyodo