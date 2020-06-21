Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serbians head to polls in Europe's first post-lockdown election

About 1.2 million people on the electoral list have lived abroad for years and are unlikely to vote. At a polling station in a school in Belgrade's Zemun municipality, voters and election officials in face masks said they were working briskly to minimise exposure to the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 19:01 IST
Serbians head to polls in Europe's first post-lockdown election

Serbians went to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament in Europe's first national election since coronavirus lockdowns took effect three months ago, with the ruling conservatives expected to win a comfortable majority. Polling stations were equipped with face masks and hand sanitisers for use by the country's electorate of almost 6.6 million, many of whom were expected to skip voting - partly because of fears of infection.

At 2pm local time (1200 GMT), turnout was 26.5% compared with 29.7% at the same stage of voting four years ago, figures released by the state election commission showed. Turnout could also be hit by a boycott by some opposition parties, who say the vote will not be free or fair owing to President Aleksandar Vucic's grip over the media.

Voters largely back efforts by Vucic's ruling coalition to push for Serbian membership of the European Union while maintaining strong ties with Russia and China. But the future government will face increasing EU and U.S. pressure to recognise the independence of Serbia's former province of Kosovo, a move seen as key for regional stability.

"I hope for a good result. I expect success," Vucic said after casting his ballot. "I expect a good turnout." According to the latest opinion polls, Vucic's conservative Serbian Peoples' Party (SNS) is set to win about 50% of the vote, boosted by widespread approval over the government's handling of the pandemic.

Vucic's coalition partner, the Socialist Party, is expected to come second with about 10%. The opposition centre-right Serbian Patriotic Alliance (SPAS) led by Aleksandar Sapic, the mayor of Novi Beograd, Belgrade's most populous municipality, is tipped to come third.

Mladjan Knezevic, a pensioner from Novi Beograd, said he voted for the status quo: "I am for things to stay as they were." Vucic himself is not up for re-election, but the opposition parties boycotting the vote accuse him of using his position as president to promote his party.

Serbia, which has a population of 7.2 million, has reported 12,894 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 261 deaths. It was among the first European countries to start opening its borders on May 22 and all lockdown curbs have since been lifted. Analysts and pollsters say that health concerns will keep some voters at home, especially among higher-risk groups. About 1.2 million people on the electoral list have lived abroad for years and are unlikely to vote.

At a polling station in a school in Belgrade's Zemun municipality, voters and election officials in face masks said they were working briskly to minimise exposure to the virus. "Yes, I am concerned about the coronavirus but had to vote ... I want to see SPAS in parliament," Milica, a 26-year-old social worker, said through a blue surgical mask. (Editing by David Clarke and David Goodman)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

580 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gujarat, tally reaches 27,317

Gujarat has reported 580 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department. With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the state has reached 27,317.As per the state health department, 19,357 have...

Drug racket busted; techie among 3 arrested

Hyderabad, June 21 PTI A drug racket has been busted with the arrest of three people, including a software professional, Excise officials said here on Sunday. On specific information, two cars were intercepted and 25 gm of cocaine, 105 gm o...

UP reports 596 new COVID-19 cases, active cases reach 6,186

In the last 24 hours, 596 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, there are 6,186 active cases and 10,995 patients have been discharged so far, said Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad. The death toll stands at 550 ...

Soccer-Bundesliga set to get lower price for domestic TV rights

Germanys Bundesliga will on Monday award domestic broadcast rights for the four seasons from 2021-22, with the value likely to decline from the previous agreement. Pay TV broadcaster Sky, owned by U.S. group Comcast Corp , is expected to re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020