Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM's 56-inch chest seems to be 26 inches: Congress MP on Galwan Valley face-off

Speaking on the violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley along the LAC, Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh supported Rahul Gandhi's comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the 56-inch chest of the prime minister seems to be reduced to 26 inches.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 20:10 IST
PM's 56-inch chest seems to be 26 inches: Congress MP on Galwan Valley face-off
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Speaking on the violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley along the LAC, Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh supported Rahul Gandhi's comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the 56-inch chest of the prime minister seems to be reduced to 26 inches. Speaking to ANI Akhilesh Prasad Singh said, "There is nothing wrong with what Rahul Gandhi has said. On one hand, we used to say that if one of our jawans die, then we will shoot four soldiers of the Pakistan Army. Now the Chinese Army has killed 20 of our soldiers. The 56-inch chest of Prime Minister Modi seems to be 26 inches."

Speaking on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's meeting with the three service chiefs and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat before his Russia visit, Akhilesh Prasad Singh said, "The defence minister will have information about what is the preparation on the ground. This was a routine meeting. But the talks go on and China kills our soldiers, that is unfortunate." "On one hand, our Prime Minister does not get tired of saying that we are ready. But the kind of insult that has been done by China, is an insult to the whole country. Of course, the government should take an aggressive step," Singh further said.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi again targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement that Chinese troops did not intrude into the Indian territory and called him 'Surender Modi'. Sharing an international daily's article titled 'India's appeasement policy toward China unravels' on Twitter, the Congress leader wrote: "Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi".

The Congress leader's reaction seemingly comes in response to the Prime Minister's statement in the all-party meeting on Friday wherein he said that ''neither is anyone inside our territory nor have any of our posts been captured'. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TikTok users say they helped sabotage Trump rally with false registrations

TikTok users took partial credit for inflating attendance expectations at a less-than-full arena at President Donald Trumps first political rally in months, held in Tulsa on Saturday. Social media users on platforms including the popular vi...

Telangana Governor stresses importance of yoga in people's daily lives

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday urged people to make yoga a part of their daily lives. The Governor, whoperformed yoga along with her family membersat the Raj Bhavan here as part of International Yoga Day celebrations, ...

Nepal proposes giving citizenship to foreign woman married to Nepali man after 7 years of union

Nepals Parliamentary State Affairs and Good Governance committee has proposed to amend the countrys Citizenship Act that would require a foreign woman married to a Nepali national to wait seven years for naturalised citizenship. However, th...

Rajasthan reports 12 COVID-19 deaths, 393 new cases

Rajasthan reported 12 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, taking their number to 349 as 393 fresh cases of the infection pushed the tally in the state to 14,930. Four deaths were reported in Jaipur, two each in Alwar, Bharatpur and Nagaur, and one f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020