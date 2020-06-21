PM's 56-inch chest seems to be 26 inches: Congress MP on Galwan Valley face-off

Speaking on the violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley along the LAC, Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh supported Rahul Gandhi's comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the 56-inch chest of the prime minister seems to be reduced to 26 inches. Speaking to ANI Akhilesh Prasad Singh said, "There is nothing wrong with what Rahul Gandhi has said. On one hand, we used to say that if one of our jawans die, then we will shoot four soldiers of the Pakistan Army. Now the Chinese Army has killed 20 of our soldiers. The 56-inch chest of Prime Minister Modi seems to be 26 inches."

Speaking on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's meeting with the three service chiefs and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat before his Russia visit, Akhilesh Prasad Singh said, "The defence minister will have information about what is the preparation on the ground. This was a routine meeting. But the talks go on and China kills our soldiers, that is unfortunate." "On one hand, our Prime Minister does not get tired of saying that we are ready. But the kind of insult that has been done by China, is an insult to the whole country. Of course, the government should take an aggressive step," Singh further said.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi again targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement that Chinese troops did not intrude into the Indian territory and called him 'Surender Modi'. Sharing an international daily's article titled 'India's appeasement policy toward China unravels' on Twitter, the Congress leader wrote: "Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi".

The Congress leader's reaction seemingly comes in response to the Prime Minister's statement in the all-party meeting on Friday wherein he said that ''neither is anyone inside our territory nor have any of our posts been captured'. (ANI)