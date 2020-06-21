Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stalin accuses Palaniswami of "behaving like CM for Salem"

Chief Minister K Palaniswami was behaving as if he headed only Salem, DMK President M K Stalin alleged here on Sunday posing a series of questions to the AIADMK government over rising coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-06-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 21:46 IST
Stalin accuses Palaniswami of "behaving like CM for Salem"

Chief Minister K Palaniswami was behaving as if he headed only Salem, DMK President M K Stalin alleged here on Sunday posing a series of questions to the AIADMK government over rising coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu. Leaving districts with a higher rate of infection, more tests have been done in Salem, which has lesser spread of the virus, he alleged.

Salem is the native district of Palaniswami. Stalin, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly claimed that 20,050 tests were done in Chengelpet which has 3,620 positive cases and Salem, which has 323 pathogen affected people has seen 31,019 tests.

Also, he gave statistics in respect of other districts as well and it is not immediately known if the data reflected the current status or not. "I am not asking why you have done so much tests in Salem. I only seek to know why more tests were not done in districts which has been affected more...would it suffice if tests were conducted only in Salem," he demanded to know in a statement.

Following his demand, the government furnished district wise testing data only for a day and later it was discontinued, he alleged. Sarcastically, he asked: "Palaniswami is still behaving as if he is the Chief Minister for Salem union territory. When is he going to consider himself as Chief Minister for Tamil Nadu." Contesting Palaniswami's statement that infection spread in districts other than Chennai was low, he said of the 2,396 total new cases on Saturday only 1,254 people belonged to Chennai and the remainder 1,142 were from other districts.

On Sunday, of the 2,532 new virus cases in the state, 1,493 were from Chennai and the remainder was scattered in other districts. While the state's tally was 59,377, Chennai accounted for 41,172.

"Does the statistics not show that the infection is increasing in other districts as well?" he asked. The DMK chief alleged that the Chief Minister was not transparent about disclosure of COVID-19 positive status in respect of some people.

He said: "Why should this be hidden? What do you get byconcealing? You cannot get a good name by hiding coronaviruscases or by showing less number of cases; only the news thatcoronavirus has dissipated will fetch a good name for the Chief Minister." The top DMK leader also faulted the government for allegedly allowing "overcrowding" in Koyambedu and fish markets besides liquor shops. "... I am accusing the government because of its series of faults...is it not the government's responsibility to prevent the virus spread," he asked.PTI VGNSS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mohammad Kaif mourns stalwart spinner Rajinder Goel's demise

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif mourned the demise of former domestic cricketer Rajinder Goel, who passed away at the age of 77 due to age-related health issues on Sunday. The left-arm spinner played 157 first-class matches, most of them...

In a first, turmeric transported by rail from Telangana's Nizamabad to Bangladesh

In a first freight rake during COVID-19 pandemic, turmeric has been transported by rail to Benapole in Bangladesh from Telanganas Nizamabad on Sunday, as per South Central Railway SCR. This is the first freight rake being loaded from the st...

COVID-19: Death toll in Bihar increases to 50

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Bihar increased to 51 on Sunday after two fatalities were reported, while coronavirus cases in the state rose to 7,665 with 162 people testing positive for the disease, the health department said. One deat...

Why no reaction to 'China's incursion'? Cong leader asks Kerala CM

Senior Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday sought to know why Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not responded to Chinas incursions into Ladakh area and whether the neighbouring country was a bosom pal. Speaking to reporter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020