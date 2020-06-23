Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malawi election re-run a test case for African democracy

Malawi's judiciary infuriated President Peter Mutharika, in power since 2014, when it overturned his narrow election victory in February on the basis of "systematic and grave" irregularities. The supreme court upheld the decision last month, which Mutharika, 79, called a "coup" in a campaign rally on Saturday in the northern district of Rumphi.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 06:30 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 06:30 IST
Malawi election re-run a test case for African democracy

Malawians vote on Tuesday in a re-run of a discredited poll that has become a test case for the ability of African courts to tackle vote fraud and restrain presidential power. Malawi's judiciary infuriated President Peter Mutharika, in power since 2014, when it overturned his narrow election victory in February on the basis of "systematic and grave" irregularities.

The supreme court upheld the decision last month, which Mutharika, 79, called a "coup" in a campaign rally on Saturday in the northern district of Rumphi. The ruling echoed one by a Kenyan court in 2017, which cancelled President Uhuru Kenyatta's election win. Both were remarkable on a continent in which judges often serve as a rubber stamp to executive power.

The vote looks too close to call, not least because Malawi has since ditched its "first-past-the-post" system so the winner has to get more than 50%. In the May 2019 poll, Mutharika got 38.57%, 3 percentage points more than opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera, and less than 10 points ahead of a third candidate, Deputy President Saulos Chilima.

The 47-year-old Chilima has bowed out and backed Chakwera, 64, which would give them a majority if they can combine their previous votes. Mutharika's Democratic Progressive Party is in an alliance with the southern African nation's ex-ruling party, the United Democratic Front, which got less than 5% last time.

Lying on a lake at the southern tip of the Great Rift Valley, about half of Malawi's predominantly farming population live in poverty. Its main exports are tobacco and tea. "I must continue what I started ... to end poverty and develop Malawi," Mutharika said on Saturday. "I'll build roads, I'll put food on the table."

The former law professor has revamped Malawi's roads and boosted electricity while also taming inflation. Yet critics accuse him of doing little to tackle corruption. Chakwera has made graft a central pillar of his campaigns.

"Hospitals will be blessed with drugs, schools will get desks and teachers paid in cash, not arrears. We are going to forge a Malawi ... for every Malawian," Chakwera said on Saturday. COVID-19 restrictions will make it tricky for foreign observers. Yet, as Nigeria's ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo who frequently heads African delegations to oversee elections, pointed out in South Africa's Daily Maverick, those observers failed to detect the fraud last time.

(Writing by Tim Cocks, editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Ed Osmond)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID ‘exacerbating existing vulnerabilities’ in Central African Republic: Lacroix

The Central African Republic CAR is making progress as it prepares for presidential and legislative elections in December, but the political situation is still fragile - and security conditions volatile - amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemi...

26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Rana not a flight risk, his attorney tells US court

Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, who was rearrested in Los Angeles on an extradition request by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, is not a flight risk, his attorney has told a US court and propo...

Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House

Protesters tried to tear down a statue of former U.S. President Andrew Jackson on Monday near the White House, scrawling killer scum on the base and pulling at ropes around the figure of Jackson on a horse before police intervened.Video foo...

WHO reports largest single day increase in COVID-19 cases

The World Health Organization WHO reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases over the course of Sunday, registering more than 183,000 new infections in 24 hours, bringing the total to some 8.8 million cases worldwide, wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020