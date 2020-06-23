Left Menu
Development News Edition

Law Ministry tweaks rule to allow use of postal ballot for those suffering from COVID-19

The Legislative Department in the Union Law Ministry has changed the Conduct of Election Rules to allow those suffering from COVID-19 to use postal ballot, a top ministry functionary said on Tuesday. The Election Commission had approached the ministry recently to allow COVID-19 positive voters to use postal ballot to exercise their franchise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 14:56 IST
Law Ministry tweaks rule to allow use of postal ballot for those suffering from COVID-19

Voters in Bihar who test positive for COVID-19 will be allowed to cast their vote using postal ballot in the state assembly polls due later this year. The Legislative Department in the Union Law Ministry has changed the Conduct of Election Rules to allow those suffering from COVID-19 to use postal ballot, a top ministry functionary said on Tuesday.

The Election Commission had approached the ministry recently to allow COVID-19 positive voters to use postal ballot to exercise their franchise. "It was a fit case and we have agreed to change the rules...Recently we had allowed those above 80 years of age and people with disabilities to use postal ballot. In the same list, we have included COVID positive or those having symptoms," explained the functionary.

As of now, people with disabilities and those above 80 years of age have to fill form 12D to avail the postal ballot facility from the local returning officer. After the outbreak of coronavirus in India, Bihar will be the first state to have assembly polls.

The EC had approached the government to tweak the rule as the pandemic could continue till the end of the year. The Legislative Department is the nodal body for the Election Commission.

Election rules are amended after the Law Minister approves changes. Bihar has nearly 7.20 crore voters and the term of the 243-member assembly ends on November 29 this year.

The new assembly has to be formed before November 29..

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rayshard Brooks to be mourned at Atlanta funeral after fatal police shooting

Mourners are expected to fill the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot and killed by police outside an Atlanta fast-food restaurant almost two weeks ago.While Bro...

826 departures, 824 arrivals on Day 29 of domestic flight resumption: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that on day 29 of the resumption of domestic flights in the country, there have already been 826 departures and 824 arrivals. Domestic operations on 22 June 2020, Day 29 till ...

German economy to shrink by 6.5% this year due to coronavirus - economic advisers

The German economy will shrink by 6.5 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the governments council of economic advisers said on Tuesday, adding that the slump will be prolonged if the number of new infections jumps again. The coronavi...

Rowing Dope Scandal: Food supplements could be reason, says federation

Left red-faced after 22 junior scullers failed dope tests, the Rowing Federation of India RFI on Tuesday was at a loss to explain the embarrassment and said food supplements could be a reason behind the fiasco. RFI general secretary MV Srir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020