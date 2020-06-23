NCP hails CRPF trooper from Maha killed in J-K encounter

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other NCP leaders paid homage to CRPF jawan Sunil Kale who was killed in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday. Kale hailed from Solapur district of Maharashtra.

"Today, CRPF jawan Sunil Kale, a brave son of Maharashtra (Solapur) got martyred in a clash with militants near Pulwama in Jammu & Kashmir. Heartfelt tribute to him!" Pawar tweeted. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted, "#CRPF jawan Sunil Kale from Pangaon in Solapur district was martyred in combat against terrorists at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

A heartfelt tribute to this brave soldier and deepest condolences to his family." Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil tweeted that Kale's sacrifice will not go in vain. NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule said on Twitter, "Jawan Sunil Kale from Barshi, Solapur lost his life at Pulwama while protecting our borders. My heartfelt condolences. May he rest in peace." Kale had joined the force in 2000 and was posted in Jammu and Kashmir for some time now.