Thane civic body under-reporting COVID-19 deaths: BJP
Somaiya and Davkhare told reporters after the meeting TMC was under-reporting COVID-19 deaths and this had been brought to the notice of the civic chief. They claimed Singhal promised to look into the matter.PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:16 IST
A BJP delegation under former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya and MLC Niranjan Davkhare met Thane Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal on Tuesday to complain about the mismanagement of efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the city. Somaiya and Davkhare told reporters after the meeting TMC was under-reporting COVID-19 deaths and this had been brought to the notice of the civic chief.
They claimed Singhal promised to look into the matter. At 22,567 cases as on Monday night, Thane district has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state after Mumbai, with TMC limits accounting for 6,443 cases.
A total of 771 people have died of the infection in Thane district so far..
- READ MORE ON:
- Kirit Somaiya
- BJP
- Lok Sabha
- Niranjan Davkhare
- Thane district
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Pvt hospitals charging hefty sums from COVID-19 patients: BJP
Congress is secular, don't want third candidate from BJP to win RS polls: DK Shivakumar
Nebam Rebia to be BJP candidate for RS election in Arunachal Pradesh
BJP announces Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti as party candidates for Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka.
BJP names Eranna Kadadi, Ashok Gasti as candidates from Karnataka for RS polls