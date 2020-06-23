Left Menu
Development News Edition

YSRCP MLA demands arrest of SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar

YSRCP senior leader and MLA Ambati Rambabu has demanded the government to immediately arrest State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:42 IST
YSRCP MLA demands arrest of SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar
YSRCP senior leader and MLA Ambati Rambabu at a press conference. . Image Credit: ANI

YSRCP senior leader and MLA Ambati Rambabu has demanded the government to immediately arrest State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. Rambabu said, "the self-proclaimed State Election Commissioner should step out of the constitutional position as he lost eligibility to hold such a responsible position."

He referred to a video that went viral in social media in which Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is seen meeting with two politicians, who are in BJP but close to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Ambati Rambabu said that the video footage shows Nimmagadda Ramesh meeting with BJP RS MP YS Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) and BJP leader Kamineni Srinivas.

Ambati Rambabu reminded that while YS Chowdary is a turncoat from TDP; Kamineni Srinivas is very close to TDP. Rambabu further asked, "What has Nimmagadda Ramesh discussed for more than 1.5 hours with those leaders, what conspiracies have they hatched together?"

Rambabu alleged that Nimmagadda Ramesh is acting against the state government and demanded the state government take action against him. He also alleged that Ramesh and both BJP leaders were caught red-handed, that's why they remained tight-lipped. He demanded that all three of them should open mouths or surrender to the police.

"The party will consult legal experts and move ahead accordingly," he added. Rambabu slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu saying that he is "master of managing systems".

"Naidu plants people in systems and uses them for his political gains," he alleged. He recalled that their [Naidu] party has alleged that Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar had colluded with TDP and conspired against the present government. Rambabu reiterated that the letter released a few months ago on the name of Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar was actually drafted in TDP office.

Today a video went viral in which Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar was seen meeting with BJP leaders YS Chowdary and Kamineni Srinivas, who are very close to Chandrababu Naidu. The meeting reportedly took place at 10:40 AM on June 13 in a private hotel in Hyderabad. The matter of removal of Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as State Election Commissioner is pending before Supreme Court. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 likely to be out in 2021, Season 3 confirmed, get other updates

Is The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 renewed Yes, it has already been renewed. The anime lovers will be quite happy to know that even Season 3 has already been renewed. The success of Season 1 was massive that opened doors for multiple...

Senate Democrats urge McConnell not to force Republican police bill vote

U.S. Senate Democrats urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday not to hold a key procedural vote this week on a Republican police reform bill that critics say does not go far enough to address racial disparities in American p...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global merchandise trade fell by a record amount early this year but avoided a worst-case scenario, the World Trade Organization said, after the World Health Organization flagged worrying increases in coronavirus cases in Latin America. DEA...

Nitish chairs high-level meeting to review preparedness for floods

A high-level meeting was chaired by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Tuesday for reviewing preparedness in the face of rising water levels of rivers originating in Nepal and flowing through the states northern districts. At the mee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020