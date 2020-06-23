Left Menu
"Silence of Pinarayi, Yehcury on India-China faceoff

"As CPI(M) is ruling Kerala, your party has the obligation to maintain the unity, sovereigntyand integrity of India.You have a responsibilityto make public your stand in the issue of Chinese incursions. The unwillingness of both you and the CPI(M) to recant your policy of blind support to China is a grave injustice to the country," he added.

PTI | Thiruvana | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: : Image Credit : Wikipedia

Opposition leader in the Kerala assembly Ramesh Chennithala said the "silence" of CPI(M) general secretary, Sitaram Yechury, and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the Chinese incursion in Galwan valley in Ladakh and the "brutal murder" of 20 Indian soldiers, was "regretful." In an open letter to Vijayan, the senior Congress leader said the Chinese attack and martyrdom of Indian soldiers have evoked a "huge wave of resentment" across the nation against the aggressors. "I saw your tweet on the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers. But there is no condemnation of China's nefarious act in it," he said, adding thatYechury's tweet also does not mention the aggression of China.

"If this means you and your party are not willing to change your controversial statement about India's land which was intruded by the Chinese in 1962, as the land considered by India as its own and China as theirs, it is extremely sad," he noted. In the CPI(M) party conference held in Alappuzha in 2018, party's Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had said India, Japan, Australia, and the US were jointly attacking China from all sides, Chennithala claimed.

"The people of Kerala are interested to know if your party maintains the same policy now?" Chennithala asked. "As CPI(M) is ruling Kerala, your party has the obligation to maintain the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of India. You have a responsibility to make public your stand in the issue of Chinese incursions.

The unwillingness of both you and the CPI(M) to recant your policy of blind support to China is a grave injustice to the country," he added.

