Left Menu
Development News Edition

After no response, Bihar Police puts notice outside Navjot Singh Sidhu's residence

Bihar police have put up a notice outside Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's residence following no response from the latter to meet regarding a case registered against him.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:42 IST
After no response, Bihar Police puts notice outside Navjot Singh Sidhu's residence
SI Janardhan Ram speaking to ANI. . Image Credit: ANI

Bihar police have put up a notice outside Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's residence following no response from the latter to meet regarding a case registered against him. Congress MLA Sidhu was booked for violation of the code of conduct for making objectionable remarks against a community while addressing an election meeting in Katihar district of Bihar in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Since June 18, two sub-inspectors from Bihar Police have been waiting outside Sidhu's residence for 4-5 hours daily to get his signature on a bail bond paper. SI Janardhan Ram who came from Katihar said, "We came here on June 18. I come here daily since then, but no one receives it. Now I have placed a notice. We used to come here daily and sit for 4 to 5 hours."

"There was a case against former Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu during the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar for violation of model code of conduct," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico

A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco in southern Mexico swayed buildings Tuesday in Mexico City and sent thousands into the streets. Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings...

India says it may allow some foreign flights to resume after U.S. criticism

Indias ministry of civil aviation said on Tuesday it was considering allowing some international carrier flights to resume after Washington accused India of unfair and discriminatory practices.The Indian ministry said in a statement posted ...

Quality control norms for flat transparent sheet glass to be effective from Mar 2021

The quality control norms for flat transparent sheet glass will be effective from March 1, 2021, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT said on Tuesday. The quality norms were to come into force from Augu...

Renewable energy min proposes basic customs duty on solar equipment from Aug: Singh

Power and New Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Tuesday said his ministry has proposed to impose basic customs duty BCD on solar cells, modules and inverters from August. Singh informed stakeholders about the proposal during a deliber...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020