After no response, Bihar Police puts notice outside Navjot Singh Sidhu's residence
Bihar police have put up a notice outside Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's residence following no response from the latter to meet regarding a case registered against him.ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:42 IST
Bihar police have put up a notice outside Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's residence following no response from the latter to meet regarding a case registered against him. Congress MLA Sidhu was booked for violation of the code of conduct for making objectionable remarks against a community while addressing an election meeting in Katihar district of Bihar in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Since June 18, two sub-inspectors from Bihar Police have been waiting outside Sidhu's residence for 4-5 hours daily to get his signature on a bail bond paper. SI Janardhan Ram who came from Katihar said, "We came here on June 18. I come here daily since then, but no one receives it. Now I have placed a notice. We used to come here daily and sit for 4 to 5 hours."
"There was a case against former Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu during the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar for violation of model code of conduct," he said. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Navjot Singh Sidhu
- Bihar
- Congress
- Bihar Police
- Katihar
- Lok Sabha
ALSO READ
Congress is secular, don't want third candidate from BJP to win RS polls: DK Shivakumar
Tejashwi Yadav asks Bihar CM to stop doing 'headline management' and focus on 'corona management'
SC seeks reply from Centre, J-K on plea of Congress leader Saifuddin Soz's wife challenging his house arrest since August 5 last year.
SC seeks reply of Centre, J-K on plea of Congress leader Soz’s wife against his house detention
SC seeks reply of Centre, J-K on plea of Congress leader Soz’s wife against his house detention