Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushil Kumar Modi slams RJD for criticising govt on COVID situation

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), supremo, Lalu Prasad Yadav and his party for criticising government's relief work amid COVID-19 crisis and said that due to these politics five MLCs have parted their ways thereby weakening the position of Rabri Devi as the leader of the opposition in the House.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:59 IST
Sushil Kumar Modi slams RJD for criticising govt on COVID situation
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), supremo, Lalu Prasad Yadav and his party for criticising government's relief work amid COVID-19 crisis and said that due to these politics five MLCs have parted their ways thereby weakening the position of Rabri Devi as the leader of the opposition in the House. Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote: "The way Lalu Prasad Yadav's party just criticized the government's relief work during the odd circumstances like coronavirus crisis and lockdown, the result of that blind negativity is that five of the party's legislative council members parted ways with the RJD. Now Rabri Devi will have to lose the position of the leader of the opposition in the House."

"They will be punished for doing politics on the plight of poor labourers and hampering the developmental work," he added. Ahead of the Legislative Council elections in Bihar, five Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLCs on Tuesday joined chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United JD (U) on Tuesday.

The RJD, which has eight MLCs, is now left with only three MLCs. The MLCs who defected to JD(U) are Radha Charan Shah, Sanjay Prasad, Dilip Rai, Md Kamar Alam and Ranvijay Kumar Singh. In another setback for RJD, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national vice president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has resigned from his post. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on upbeat data, trade reassurances; dollar weakens

The dollar eased and global equity markets surged on Tuesday after reassurances on the U.S.-Sino trade deal and upbeat economic data from the United States and Europe brightened the prospect of a swift economic recovery. The euro hit a one-...

Trump takes hard line on U.S. monuments, threatens force against protesters

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to take a hard line on anyone destroying or vandalizing U.S. historical monuments and threatened to use force on some protesters, as political activism against racial injustice sweeps the country an...

Delhi WCD minister inspects shelter and observational homes

Delhi Minister for Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of shelter and observational homes in the national capital. He said inspections are necessary to ensure incidents like those repor...

LGBT+ stars parade rainbow-dressed pooches in Pride dog show

LGBT celebrities will join other dog lovers parading their pets in a virtual dog show for charity this month with a special category to celebrate Pride.With hundreds of dog shows and Pride parades canceled due to the coronavirus, the charit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020