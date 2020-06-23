Left Menu
JD(U) announces names of 3 candidates for Bihar Legislative Council polls

The elections to nine legislative council seats, which fell vacant after the expiry of tenures of respective members a month ago, will be held on July 6. "The party had authorised the chief minister, our national president, to take a call on the matter.

JD(U) announces names of 3 candidates for Bihar Legislative Council polls

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday announced the names of three candidates for the upcoming state legislative council polls. The elections to nine legislative council seats, which fell vacant after the expiry of tenures of respective members a month ago, will be held on July 6.

"The party had authorised the chief minister, our national president, to take a call on the matter. He has approved the names of Ghulam Gaus, Kumud Verma and Bhishma Sahni," JD(U) national general secretary RCP Singh told reporters here. Ghulam Gaus, a relative of former assembly speaker and late RJD leader Ghulam Sarwar, had quit the Lalu Prasad-led party and joined the JD(U) in 2014.

His candidature is expected to recompense for denial of a second term to JD(U) leader Haroon Rashid who was also the officiating chairman of the council until the expiry of his term. Kumud Verma hails from a political family in Jehanabad and her candidature seems to be yet another attempt by the ruling party to project a women-friendly image ahead of the assembly elections due in a few months.

Not much is known about Bhishma Sahni, except that he is an EBC grassroots-level worker from East Champaran district. Party sources said state minister Ashok Choudhary, a Dalit, who is among the members whose tenure has ended, might be accommodated as a member nominated by the Governor on the state government's recommendation.

A former Congress leader, Choudhary had joined the JD(U) in 2018. JD(U) ally BJP, which would be contesting two seats, is yet to announce its candidates.

BJP sources said it was almost certain that Sanjay Mayukh, party national media co-convener, would be considered for another term. The decision on the second candidate was hanging fire. The last date for filing nominations is June 25.

All the nine seats in the 75-member upper house which fell vacant were held by the JD(U)-BJP combine. However, four of these may go to the RJD and the Congress due to the rise in their tallies after the 2015 assembly elections. The JD(U) has, however, more than made up for the loss with five sitting MLCs of the RJD crossing over to the party earlier in the day.

