Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump visits Arizona amid increase in coronavirus cases, polling worries

Days after his first rally since the coronavirus pandemic drew a smaller-than-expected crowd, President Donald Trump landed in Arizona on Tuesday to tout the construction of a border wall despite increasing coronavirus cases in the state. Trump, who narrowly won Arizona in 2016, is looking to defend his foothold in the state as opinion polls show the Republican president trailing Democrat Joe Biden, and Republican Senator Martha McSally also behind Democratic challenger Mark Kelly.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 23:31 IST
Trump visits Arizona amid increase in coronavirus cases, polling worries
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

Days after his first rally since the coronavirus pandemic drew a smaller-than-expected crowd, President Donald Trump landed in Arizona on Tuesday to tout the construction of a border wall despite increasing coronavirus cases in the state.

Trump, who narrowly won Arizona in 2016, is looking to defend his foothold in the state as opinion polls show the Republican president trailing Democrat Joe Biden, and Republican Senator Martha McSally also behind Democratic challenger Mark Kelly. Trump is scheduled to commemorate the 200th mile of a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico during his official visit. Building the wall was a key promise of Trump's 2016 campaign that helped propel him to the White House.

Later, in Phoenix, he will meet with young people at the Dream City Church. Trump relies in part on the support of evangelical Christians for his political strength and has touted a re-opening of churches, despite concerns about the spread of the virus among gatherings of large groups. The trip is Trump's third this year to Arizona, which had a record increase of more than 3,500 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. The state also saw record hospitalizations, record patients in intensive care, and a record number of patients on ventilators.

The president and his advisers have largely dismissed concerns about holding campaign events as the virus continues to spread in some parts of the United States. Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday brought thousands of people into an arena against the advice of health professionals, and several members of his campaign staff who were there have tested positive for the virus.

Biden called Trump's visit reckless as Arizona passed 50,000 confirmed cases and 1,300 deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. "Yet once again, instead of doing the hard work needed to solve the public health and economic crises facing America, Donald Trump remains focused on his expensive, ineffective, and wasteful 'wall' on our Southern Border," he said in a statement.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on upbeat data, trade reassurances; dollar weakens

The dollar eased and global equity markets surged on Tuesday after reassurances on the U.S.-Sino trade deal and upbeat economic data from the United States and Europe brightened the prospect of a swift economic recovery. The euro hit a one-...

Trump takes hard line on U.S. monuments, threatens force against protesters

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to take a hard line on anyone destroying or vandalizing U.S. historical monuments and threatened to use force on some protesters, as political activism against racial injustice sweeps the country an...

Delhi WCD minister inspects shelter and observational homes

Delhi Minister for Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of shelter and observational homes in the national capital. He said inspections are necessary to ensure incidents like those repor...

LGBT+ stars parade rainbow-dressed pooches in Pride dog show

LGBT celebrities will join other dog lovers parading their pets in a virtual dog show for charity this month with a special category to celebrate Pride.With hundreds of dog shows and Pride parades canceled due to the coronavirus, the charit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020