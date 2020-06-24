FACTBOX-Details of U.S. Congress races in Tuesday's primary elections

New York, Kentucky and Virginia are among the states that held primary elections on Tuesday to choose the Democratic and Republican nominees who will compete for seats in the U.S. Congress in November. Here are details of key races:

MCC AIMS FOR AOC UPSET Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a leader in the Democratic Party's progressive movement, faced a challenge from Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a moderate and former television anchor who calls herself MCC.

Ocasio-Cortez, known as AOC, brought a huge campaign war chest and a national profile to her bid for a second term in her diverse district encompassing parts of the Bronx and Queens in New York City. Caruso-Cabrera had the backing of the conservative U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

LONGTIME INCUMBENT ENGEL TESTED BY LEFT Representative Eliot Engel, chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, was accused by his Democratic opponent of being out of touch with the New York district encompassing parts of the Bronx and Westchester County that he has served since 1989.

The battle between Engel, 73, and Jamaal Bowman, a 44-year-old former teacher, pitted the party establishment against its more liberal wing. Engel is backed by Democrats including 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, while his challenger won endorsements from progressive leaders including Ocasio-Cortez and Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. CHANGE VERSUS ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Representative Carolyn Maloney's fight for a 15th term in New York featured a rematch with her 2018 opponent, Suraj Patel. Like Bowman, Patel was trying to cast himself as the candidate for change, while Maloney touted her deep legislative accomplishments. They were vying to represent some of the wealthiest parts of Manhattan, including those residing in Trump Tower, along with parts of Queens and Brooklyn.

EX-FIGHTER PILOT IN A KENTUCKY DOGFIGHT Amy McGrath was the Democratic Party establishment's preferred candidate in the Kentucky U.S. Senate primary race that will decide who takes on Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, in November.

She was leading opponent Charles Booker, an African-American state legislator, by about 10 percentage points in preliminary results, the New York Times said. But because absentee ballots are still outstanding, final results will not be known until June 30, Kentucky officials said. Booker saw his prospects rise with Democratic voters amid the national protests against police brutality. He netted endorsements from Sanders and Warren.

'MR. NO' AIMS TO MOVE BEYOND SPAT WITH TRUMP Representative Thomas Massie, whom some call "Mr. No" for his votes against legislation, declared victory over challenger Todd McMurtry in a Republican primary in northern Kentucky. Final results are not expected until June 30.

In March, President Donald Trump was angered by a parliamentary move Massie staged that temporarily complicated passage of a $2.3 trillion coronavirus-relief bill the president supported. "Throw Massie out of Republican Party," Trump tweeted at the time.

TRUMP PICK LOSES IN NORTH CAROLINA A Trump-endorsed candidate lost a Republican primary runoff in a congressional district in North Carolina. Madison Cawthorn beat Lynda Bennett, who was also endorsed by Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, who formerly held the seat. Cawthorn, 24, will face Democrat Moe Davis in the November election.

DEMOCRATS' DREAM IN VIRGINIA Physician Cameron Webb defeated several other Democrats in the party primary for a U.S. House seat representing central Virginia that Democrats hope to snatch from Republicans.

Democrats' hopes of capturing the seat rose after the incumbent Republican, Denver Riggleman, lost his primary bid to the more conservative Bob Good. Democrats are hoping to maintain or expand their House majority in the Nov. 3 election.