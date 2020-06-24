U.S. Senate heads for showdown over Republican police reform bill

Left Menu
The U.S. Senate headed for a showdown on Wednesday over a Republican police reform bill that Democrats have rejected as too limited to rein in police misconduct as public protests continue over George Floyd's death. The bill, crafted by the Senate's only Black Republican, Senator Tim Scott, must garner 60 votes to move forward in the 100-seat chamber.

The U.S. Senate headed for a showdown on Wednesday over a Republican police reform bill that Democrats have rejected as too limited to rein in police misconduct as public protests continue over George Floyd's death.

The bill, crafted by the Senate's only Black Republican, Senator Tim Scott, must garner 60 votes to move forward in the 100-seat chamber. But Republicans control only 53 votes, and Democrats have vowed to oppose the measure while urging talks on a new bipartisan measure. "It will never get 60 votes," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer vowed on Tuesday. "We need a bipartisan bill and a process to get there. That's when we will move a bill."

A vote is expected just before midday. But Senate Republicans, who warn of political stalemate, showed no sign of backing down from the vote, even as behind-the-scenes talks aimed at brokering a deal showed no sign of progress.

"This is more about campaign rhetoric and presidential elections," Scott said of Democrats' opposition. Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis, after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, sparked weeks of protests and stirred strong U.S. public sentiment for stopping excessive force by police, especially against African Americans.

But a month later, Republicans and Democrats in Congress are pursuing partisan bills with little chance of winning approval from the Senate and House of Representatives and being signed into law by President Donald Trump. As the Senate moves to vote on the Republican bill, a House committee on Wednesday will debate rules for a Thursday vote on more sweeping Democratic legislation that Republicans warn would undermine American law enforcement.

