Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata Banerjee depriving people of Bengal benefits of central schemes: Yadav

BJP national general secretary Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday alleged that TMC workers are misappropriating relief materials and food meant for cyclone Amphan victims in West Bengal and also accused the Mamata Banerjee government of depriving the people of the benefits of central schemes amid the coronavirus situation.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-06-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 15:47 IST
Mamata Banerjee depriving people of Bengal benefits of central schemes: Yadav

BJP national general secretary Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday alleged that TMC workers are misappropriating relief materials and food meant for cyclone Amphan victims in West Bengal and also accused the Mamata Banerjee government of depriving the people of the benefits of central schemes amid the coronavirus situation. Claiming that the state is lagging behind in healthcare, education and culture, in which it once used to be a leader in the country, Yadav said that soon the BJP will get a chance to change the situation for the better.

"We all know that during its 34-year rule, the Left Front caused huge damage to industrial activity, culture, education and democratic values in the state. "But Mamata Banerjee, whom the people had brought to power with much hope, impaired the situation further instead of alleviating the problems," he said addressing a virtual rally here.

Union minister Smriti Irani was supposed to address the rally but could no do it, so Yadav addressed the rally in place of Irani. Yadav, a Rajya Sabha MP, alleged that TMC workers have unleashed a reign of terror in the state among BJP workers for indulging in any kind of democratic opposition movement.

He alleged that the TMC was indulging in politics even for providing relief to the people affected by cyclone Amphan and coronavirus-related lockdown and hardships. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh claimed that at least 34,000 criminal cases have been lodged against BJP workers and supporters in the state by the police for participating in democratic political activities.

"Even during the coronavirus pandemic, the TMC workers have been indulging in violence against our people," he said. Accusing the TMC of corruption in food grain distribution through the public distribution system, he alleged that rice, wheat and lentils are being looted from ration shops and godowns.

Terming as "unfortunate" the death of TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh, who was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, he said, "The healthcare system in the state has broken down and the government is unable to provide proper treatment to the people inflicted with coronavirus." He alleged that the TMC government has failed to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak in the state. Yadav said that through policy intervention, the central government has provided a big relief to the farmers of the country.

He said that the central government has decided to bring changes in the Essential Commodities Act for the benefit of the farmers so that they can get proper price for their produce. The Union government has decided to deregulate foodstuffs, including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onion and potato after an amendment to the six-and-half-decade old Essential Commodities Act.

Stock limit of produce will be imposed only under exceptional circumstances after the amendment. Farmers are currently bound to sell agriculture produce only to licensees in APMCs (Agricultural Produce Market Committees) while no such restriction of sale applies for any industrial produce.

These restrictions hinder the free flow of agricultural produce and lead to lower price realisation for farmers, Yadav said. "The central government has provided financial assistance to farmers across the country under the 'Kisan Samman Yojana', but the farmers of West Bengal have been deprived by the Mamata Banerjee government owing to her opposition to it and refusal to allow it in the state," he said.

Yadav said that for the benefit of labourers and workers, the central government has simplified labour laws by introducing reforms in it. He said that to provide relief to the people of the country amid the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a package of Rs 1.76 lakh crore.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Italian foreign minister visits Tripoli, GNA says

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio visited Tripoli on Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj of Libyas internationally recognised Government of National Accord GNA, the GNA said in a statement.They discussed foreign interventi...

Irish player Kim Garth eyes cricket career in Australia

Ireland born all-rounder Kim Garth has qualified to represent Australian womens cricket team in the near future after signing a two-year deal with Cricket Victoria as an overseas recruit. Garth has substantial experience playing Down Under,...

I look for real people in actors: Anurag Kashyap on cracking the casting code

Director Anurag Kashyap looks for real people in his performers and thats his formula for getting the cast right almost always in his movies, which have introduced some of the finest actors to Hindi cinema with Gangs of Wasseypur being the ...

Competition Comm approves Facebook's acquisition of 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms.

Competition Comm approves Facebooks acquisition of 9.99 stake in Jio Platforms....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020