Law & order situation deteriorated under Gehlot: Rajasthan BJP chief

The law and order situation has deteriorated under the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s rule, alleged Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday. He said earlier people trusted police as criminals feared them. Now criminals are openly taking the law into their hands, the BJP leader alleged while referring to a firing bid on Congress MLA Bharosi Lal Jatav in Hindaun

On a question related to Rahul Gandhi’s re-election as the Congress chief, Poonia said, "If he becomes the Congress president, then it is a matter of entertainment for the country." He also objected to the alleged removal of Maharana Pratap and his horse Chetak's reference from the Class 10 course in the state. "Maharana Pratap's valour does not matter to Chief Minister Gehlot…the mood of the Nehru-Gandhi family is more important," he said.