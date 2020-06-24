TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh who tested positive for COVID-19 in May dies

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Tamonash Ghosh on Wednesday succumbed to COVID-19, becoming the first legislator in West Bengal to die of the coronavirus, sources said. He was 60.

Ghosh, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in May, is the second MLA in the country to meet such a fate after DMK's Anbazhagan. The Tamil Nadu legislator died on June 10. The four-time MLA from Falta assembly constituency was admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for the disease in the last week of May, the sources said.

"He had heart and kidney complications for the last few last years. The COVID-19 infection worsened the situation for him," a senior leader of the ruling TMC in West Bengal said. Ghosh was the party's treasurer since its inception in 1998 and was known to be a die hard loyalist of party supremo Mamata Banerjee, who is also the chief minister of West Bengal. He was very popular in his constituency.

"Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, 3-time MLA from Falta & party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of the people & party. He contributed much through his social work," Banerjee tweeted. "He has left a void that will be difficult to fill. On behalf of all of us, heartfelt condolences to his wife Jharna, his two daughters, friends and well wishers," she said.

Till Tuesday, the state reported 580 deaths due to COVID-19. The total number of people diagnosed with the disease was 14,728..