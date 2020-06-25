Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malawi media give opposition candidate 55% lead in presidential election

The state-owned Malawi Broadcasting Corporation and private media all had Chakwera with 55% or more, with President Peter Mutharika at 40%. At a news conference late on Wednesday, Electoral Commission chairman Chifundo Kachale urged Malawians to be patient and await the official results, which he said were taking time because they wanted to get "a credible record." "We are doing it manually.

Reuters | Blantyre | Updated: 25-06-2020 03:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 02:40 IST
Malawi media give opposition candidate 55% lead in presidential election
Image Credit: Freepik

Malawi's state and private media on Wednesday gave opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera a comfortable 55% lead in its presidential election re-run, with nearly three-quarters of votes counted, but there was still no official tally. The state-owned Malawi Broadcasting Corporation and private media all had Chakwera with 55% or more, with President Peter Mutharika at 40%.

At a news conference late on Wednesday, Electoral Commission chairman Chifundo Kachale urged Malawians to be patient and await the official results, which he said were taking time because they wanted to get "a credible record." "We are doing it manually. We'll use records from district tally centres and district commissioners, not social media. Our appeal to Malawians is to be patient," Kachale said.

If Chakwera does win, it would mean a dramatic reversal of the previous discredited result which handed the presidency to Mutharika. Some in the main city Blantyre and other parts of the country were already erupting into celebration. Tuesday's vote has been seen as a test of the ability of African courts to tackle ballot fraud and restrain presidential power, ever since Malawi's judiciary infuriated Mutharika in February by overturning the result of last year's poll. His disputed win also triggered months of street protests.

Mutharika has complained of violence in opposition strongholds in central Malawi, and questioned whether the result would be credible. His party have lodged a complaint about violence in opposition strongholds in central Malawi, but it is not clear if they will dispute the result if he loses.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan finds 'human error' in deadly Karachi plane crash

Pakistans aviation minister has said that human error on the part of the pilot, the co-pilot and air traffic control caused last months Pakistan International Airlines crash in the port city of Karachi that killed 97 people. The announcem...

California hospitalizations surge with new COVID-19 cases

The number of people hospitalized in California with COVID-19 has increased by nearly a third over the past two weeks, with about 1,500 suspected or confirmed patients requiring intensive care, officials said on Wednesday.The state also rep...

U.S. to review tariffs on EU goods in aircraft subsidy dispute

The United States moved to maintain pressure on the European Union in a 16-year dispute over aircraft subsidies by flagging possible changes in tariffs on EU goods, as the date for a decision on reciprocal EU duties slipped to the autumn. T...

U.S. Northeast governors order some visitors to quarantine or face $1,000 fine

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Wednesday ordered travelers from nine other U.S. states to quarantine for 14 days on arrival as COVID-19 showed signs of surging in areas not hit as hard by the initial outbreak. New ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020