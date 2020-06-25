Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey says Bolton's book 'misleading' on Erdogan-Trump conversations

"Recent publication of a book authored by a high-level former U.S. official includes misleading, one-sided and manipulative presentations of our leader President Erdogan’s conversations with the US President Donald Trump," Altun's Twitter post said. The Halkbank case has been one strain between Ankara and Washington, which in recent years have also been at odds for various reasons including policy differences in Syria and Turkey's purchase of Russian missile defence systems.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 04:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 04:09 IST
Turkey says Bolton's book 'misleading' on Erdogan-Trump conversations

Turkey said on Wednesday that a book by former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton had "misleading" and "manipulative presentations" of the conversations between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump. Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish presidency's communications director, said on Twitter that Erdogan and Trump had made great efforts to mend ties between the two countries and that Trump "has done a lot more listening to a key NATO ally than some of the previous administrations."

In his book, Bolton wrote that Erdogan gave Trump a memo saying Turkish state lender Halkbank, under investigation by the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York for violating Iranian sanctions, was innocent. "Trump then told Erdogan he would take care of things, explaining that the Southern District prosecutors were not his people, but were Obama people, a problem that would be fixed when they were replaced by his people," Bolton wrote.

Geoffrey Berman was forced to step down as U.S. Attorney for the district last weekend. The office has also been investigating Trump's personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani. "Recent publication of a book authored by a high-level former U.S. official includes misleading, one-sided and manipulative presentations of our leader President Erdogan’s conversations with the US President Donald Trump," Altun's Twitter post said.

The Halkbank case has been one strain between Ankara and Washington, which in recent years have also been at odds for various reasons including policy differences in Syria and Turkey's purchase of Russian missile defence systems. Altun said Erdogan advocates for Turkey's priorities at every opportunity "both publicly and privately", including the Halkbank issue.

U.S. prosecutors accused Halkbank and its executives of using money servicers and front companies in Iran, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates from 2012 to 2016 to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran. A status conference is scheduled in the case for June 30.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Triple threat for refugees: Conflict, COVID-19 and cash, says IRC's Miliband

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, people already displaced by conflict, hunger and economic upheaval are especially vulnerable. Lauren Young and Michelle Nichols of Reuters spoke with David Miliband, president and CEO of the International R...

Cloud9 add ex-CS:GO player Relyks to Valorant roster

Skyler Relyks Weaver joined Cloud9s Valorant team on Wednesday, leaving Counter-Strike Global Offensive to compete in the new game. Cloud9 made the announcement on Twitter after Relyks had a trial run with the club.The teams only other play...

Canada confronts racism in police in wake of indigenous deaths

By Jack Graham TORONTO, June 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As Americans protest the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other black people at the hands of police, Canadians are facing a reckoning of their own.Since April, six indig...

Pompeo calls Nepalese FM, reaffirms bilateral cooperation

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke over phone with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Gyawali during which both the sides reaffirmed bilateral ties including ongoing cooperation to address shared challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020